Traffic cop braves gushing flood waters to rescue stranded priest in Andhra Pradesh

As rain fury ravaged several areas of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, a priest working at Kodavalur Shiva temple in Nellore district was caught in the gushing flood waters. However, Traffic Circle Inspector Nayak’s timely help saved the man.

The priest was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by turbulent waters. As he cried for help, Nayak braved the flash flood and reached out to the priest using a rope. He also kept on encouraging the man as flood waters lashed at them. Nayak held the priest tight and ensured that he didn’t lose his grasp of the rope. The priest turned emotional after he was rescued.

Andhra Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share the video of the rescue operation.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang appreciated Nayak’s efforts. “DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates the #valiant rescue and commitment shown by Traffic CI in discharging his duties in the service of public and saving life of a person,” read Andhra Pradesh Police’s comment.

Netizens lauded CI Nayak’s act and a Twitter user Janmabhoomi said, “Appreciate the CI Sri Nayak. This exemplary service needs to be rewarded after the floods.”

Andhra Pradesh was hit by flash floods on Sunday, which claimed lives of 31 people. The main rail and road routes in Andhra Pradesh, connecting the south and east, remained cut off as the Penna river in spate caused heavy destruction. There was a heavy breach of road at Padugupadu area in Nellore district.

India Meteorological Department had posted forecast on its Twitter handle, “The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai and 80 km east-northeast of Puducherry. To cross north Tamilnadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai by early morning 19th Nov 2021.”