scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Tourists have ‘whale’ of a time watching mammal give birth to baby calf in California waters

A tourists’ excursion at California’s Dana Point was lucky to witness a gray whale giving birth within close proximity. Gray whales migrate to the warmer waters of the western US and Mexico at the onset of winter.

Gray whales giving birth, Gray whales migration, whale watching, rare whale videos, viral video whale birth, indian expressGray whales have a gestation period of 12 months.

At the onset of winter in September, gray whales start heading towards the warmer waters of Baja lagoons in Mexico and the California coast in the US from the Arctic Ocean and the north Pacific ocean. By December, they arrive at their destination, where they stay till mid-April to mate and give birth to offsprings.

After their arrival, many tourists head out into these areas on the western coast of the US and Mexico for whale sightings.

ALSO READ |Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US

On Tuesday, one such excursion headed by whale watching firm, Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, at California’s Dana Point turned out to have lucky timings. The tourists got to witness a gray whale giving birth within close proximity.

The safari service posted a video of this rare sighting on their YouTube channel that has now over 74,000 views since it was posted on January 3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

While sharing this viral video, Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, wrote, “As the boat slowly approached the animal, our crew noticed it was behaving sporadically. Passengers and crew saw something orange and red colored in the water that they thought might have been kelp. Instead, a newborn calf came up to the surface! For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one! After surfacing, the newborn calf began learning how to swim and bonding with its mother.”

KTLA, a California-based TV station, reported that the passengers and crew named the baby whale ‘Severin’ after a passenger on board who was celebrating his birthday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 15:17 IST
Next Story

After testing positive for Covid-19, even Matt Renshaw’s umbrella ditched him

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close