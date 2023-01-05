Tourists have ‘whale’ of a time watching mammal give birth to baby calf in California waters

At the onset of winter in September, gray whales start heading towards the warmer waters of Baja lagoons in Mexico and the California coast in the US from the Arctic Ocean and the north Pacific ocean. By December, they arrive at their destination, where they stay till mid-April to mate and give birth to offsprings.

After their arrival, many tourists head out into these areas on the western coast of the US and Mexico for whale sightings.

On Tuesday, one such excursion headed by whale watching firm, Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, at California’s Dana Point turned out to have lucky timings. The tourists got to witness a gray whale giving birth within close proximity.

The safari service posted a video of this rare sighting on their YouTube channel that has now over 74,000 views since it was posted on January 3.

While sharing this viral video, Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, wrote, “As the boat slowly approached the animal, our crew noticed it was behaving sporadically. Passengers and crew saw something orange and red colored in the water that they thought might have been kelp. Instead, a newborn calf came up to the surface! For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one! After surfacing, the newborn calf began learning how to swim and bonding with its mother.”

KTLA, a California-based TV station, reported that the passengers and crew named the baby whale ‘Severin’ after a passenger on board who was celebrating his birthday.