Thursday, February 25, 2021
‘Kuch nahi hoga’, says tourist on safari, seconds before elephant charges at vehicle

Viewed over 6,000 times, the video prompted angry reactions among netizens, with many commenting on the behaviour of the tourists in the jeep.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2021 2:21:41 pm
"When in wild, behave responsibly," tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

Tourists hope to see as many wild animals as possible during a jungle safari. However, not all these encounters turn out as expected.

In an undated video, which has now gone viral online, an elephant is seen charging at an open jeep moments after a woman is heard saying ‘kuch nahi hoga’.

Indian Forest Officer Surender Mehra tweeted the video along with the message: “How many times we feel the same when we encounter wildlife, especially Elephants.”

The 11-second clip begins with a person recording the wild elephant standing in front of an open jeep while a woman is heard saying “Arrey kuch nahi hoga (Chill, nothing will happen)”. However, moments later the elephant charges towards the vehicle making loud trumpeting sounds.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 6,000 times, the video prompted angry reactions among netizens, with many commenting on the behaviour of the tourists in the jeep. “When in wild, behave responsibly,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

What do you have to say about the clip?

