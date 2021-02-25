‘Kuch nahi hoga’, says tourist on safari, seconds before elephant charges at vehicle

"When in wild, behave responsibly," tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

Tourists hope to see as many wild animals as possible during a jungle safari. However, not all these encounters turn out as expected.

In an undated video, which has now gone viral online, an elephant is seen charging at an open jeep moments after a woman is heard saying ‘kuch nahi hoga’.

Indian Forest Officer Surender Mehra tweeted the video along with the message: “How many times we feel the same when we encounter wildlife, especially Elephants.”

The 11-second clip begins with a person recording the wild elephant standing in front of an open jeep while a woman is heard saying “Arrey kuch nahi hoga (Chill, nothing will happen)”. However, moments later the elephant charges towards the vehicle making loud trumpeting sounds.

Viewed over 6,000 times, the video prompted angry reactions among netizens, with many commenting on the behaviour of the tourists in the jeep. “When in wild, behave responsibly,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

The Elephant possibly heard “ कुछ नहीं होगा” and thought चलो देखते हैं क्या #PawriHoRaiHai Now these people will never forget the elephant trumpet 🎺 — Dr Manoj Yadav (@drmyadav) February 24, 2021

If you respect them and love them. They will recipocate. Respect Nature and its habitants. pic.twitter.com/QQYtA9rw2e — Alka Anand (@AlkaAna66296771) February 24, 2021

People don’t know that an angry elephant is more dangerous than a tiger or leopard and can injure or kill several.

One should never take any wild animal for granted, especially an elephant….. — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) February 24, 2021

Sad reality.😥 We must start educating kids in all schools about the need to respect animals. Two Incubation centres are planned to be put up in schools at Nilgiris. Young generation is the only hope https://t.co/JtnMk7wioP — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 25, 2021

When in wild, behave responsibly https://t.co/988X20WxTa — ନ୍ୟାୟପତୀ ବଂଶୀ କୃଷ୍ଣ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) OES (@engineerbabu_20) February 24, 2021

