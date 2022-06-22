scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Tourist from Delhi drives around on Goa beach in SUV, arrested

Merrymaking landed a tourist in trouble after he did rounds at the Anjuna beach in his sports utility vehicle (SUV).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 8:01:04 pm
Delhi tourist stunt in Goa, Goa , indian expressNetizens were unimpressed by the man’s act.

Be it winter or summer, Goa is one of the most preferred destinations for holidaymakers from other parts of India and foreign countries. However, merrymaking landed a tourist in trouble after he did rounds at the Anjuna beach in his sports utility vehicle (SUV).

A video surfaced online showing him driving through the water on the beach. What awaited him was worse as the car got stuck in the sand. People were seen trying to pull it.

ALSO READ |Youth’s stunt on Noida road lands him in jail, police say ‘if you do stunts, we will hunt’

Watch the video here:

Netizens were unimpressed by the man’s act. An Instagram user wrote, “Instant Karma ws troubling an innocent 🐕 👏 I hope he learnt the lesson and cops ll take more classes for him.” Another user commented, “Karma served instantly.”

The driver, identified as Lalit Kumar Dayal from Delhi, was arrested by police. Jivba Dalvi, deputy superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by the IANS news agency that the tourist was driving a Hyundai Creta registered in Goa and that the vehicle was seized on June 16. A report against the SUV’s owner, Sangeeta Gavadalkar from Mapusa in the state, was submitted to the regional transport office.

In April, a similar stunt by a group of tourists in Ladakh’s Pangong Pso lake drew flak online. A group of tourists were seen driving their car through the waterbody and netizens called their act “irresponsible” and “shameful”.

