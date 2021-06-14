scorecardresearch
‘Third wave of cars’: Netizens react on viral video of tourists flocking to Shimla as Himachal eases Covid restrictions

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2021 4:04:14 pm
Himachal Pradesh, Shimla tourism, Tourism, Himachal Pradesh Traffic jam after covid-19r restrictions ease, Viral video, Himachal Pradesh covid-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news

As the Himachal Pradesh government eased Covid-19 restrictions last week, tourists flocked to Shimla. Videos showed a long queue of vehicles at the Parwanoo border in Solan district on Sunday after cops stopped vehicles to examine the e-pass of travellers arriving from other states.

The sudden surge in tourists comes days after the government made negative RT-PCR test result no longer mandatory to enter Himachal Pradesh as Covid cases came down. However, the state still requires a Covid e-pass for travel.

Take a look here:

Take a look here:

While 5.00 pm to 5.00 am curfew remains, section 144, has been revoked and public transport with 50 per cent capacity are allowed to run. The shops will function from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm from June 14 onwards.

The state on June 13 recorded over 370 cases with 17 deaths. According to the health department, there are 5,402 active cases. The overall death toll is 3,368.

