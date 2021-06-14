‘Third wave of cars’: Netizens react on viral video of tourists flocking to Shimla as Himachal eases Covid restrictions

Twitter was flooded with reactions as the video of the traffic jam went viral. While many expressed concern and anger over the ‘impatient tourists’, others shared memes and jokes on the matter.

As the Himachal Pradesh government eased Covid-19 restrictions last week, tourists flocked to Shimla. Videos showed a long queue of vehicles at the Parwanoo border in Solan district on Sunday after cops stopped vehicles to examine the e-pass of travellers arriving from other states.

The sudden surge in tourists comes days after the government made negative RT-PCR test result no longer mandatory to enter Himachal Pradesh as Covid cases came down. However, the state still requires a Covid e-pass for travel.

Reposted from @ndtv As soon as Himachal Pradesh announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading up to the state#Himachal #HimachalPradesh #Traffic #TrafficJam #RTPCRTest #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/QP9k7QASKx — Monowar Hussain (@Monowartlp) June 13, 2021

Twitter was flooded with reactions as the video of the traffic jam went viral. While many expressed concern and anger over the ‘impatient tourists’, others shared memes and jokes on the matter.

*Himachal Pradesh opens after new guidelines* Himachal lovers around India: pic.twitter.com/AK9vSHvII8 — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) June 14, 2021

*Himachal Pradesh eases Covid restrictions*

Delhites : pic.twitter.com/PSlTrbSElk — Kyakahein (@KehHiDeteHai) June 13, 2021

Hotel owners be like pic.twitter.com/UVaD2sBY0w — Nikhil Rampal (@NikhilRampal1) June 14, 2021

Waah kya systematic traffic hai 😜 — रोहित डवरे🇮🇳 (@rohitdaware) June 13, 2021

Like Govt like citizens :)

2nd wave was not enough for them to learn their lessons.. — Tanmay V.S🌈🌴🇮🇳 (@tanmay_shinde99) June 13, 2021

Third wave of cars! — Amit (@Neemeater) June 13, 2021

While 5.00 pm to 5.00 am curfew remains, section 144, has been revoked and public transport with 50 per cent capacity are allowed to run. The shops will function from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm from June 14 onwards.

The state on June 13 recorded over 370 cases with 17 deaths. According to the health department, there are 5,402 active cases. The overall death toll is 3,368.