‘Touch me not’: This automated pani-puri machine has foodies hooked

"Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad," wrote Sharan while sharing the video. (Source: @AwanishSharan /Twitter)

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, one thing that has desi foodies craving for is street food even though issues of safety and hygiene have prevented many from eating out. However, a video featuring an automated pani-puri machine seems to have given netizens some hope.

Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan is an undated clip showing a man serving pain-puri without contact at a stall named ‘Touch me not’ in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad,” wrote Sharan while sharing the video.

In the 1.21-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the server prepares the puffed puris and then hands them over to the customer, who can then choose from a variety of flavoured water options from a machine. The machine uses sensors to dispense the flavoured water and doesn’t need human intervention. Here, take a look at how it’s done:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the automated ‘pani-puri’ machine.

Indians and jugad can’t be compare with anywhere or anyone else. This is my hunch that he may be an engineer. — Akash Navodayan🇮🇳 (@imakashkaushik) September 15, 2020

Necessity is mother of Invention,

similar relation exist in between restriction and Jugaad.. — B Avinash (@BAvinash005) September 15, 2020

We also have in Ahmedabad…sensor dispensers for Pani puri.👌☺ — Hinakumari Dholakia🇮🇳 (@HinakumariD) September 15, 2020

Hygenic gupchup and chat

Starting better day 😊 — Dhananjay Namdeo (@DhananjayNamde6) September 15, 2020

Accha idea hai sir, Bt nt tht reliable.

Puri to haath se hi de raha hai…

Usne mask nahi lagaya. Social distance maintain ho raha hai, thts good thing. — SanDeep Umrikar (@aspirantsandip) September 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd