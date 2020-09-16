scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
‘Touch me not’: This automated pani-puri machine has foodies hooked

In the 1.21-minute clip, the server prepares the puffed puris and then hands them over to the customer, who can then choose from a variety of flavoured water options from a machine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2020 2:30:05 pm
automated pani-puri jugaad, automated pani-puri jugaad viral video, pani puri, pandemic, street food, street food amid pandemic, trending,"Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad," wrote Sharan while sharing the video. (Source: @AwanishSharan /Twitter)

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, one thing that has desi foodies craving for is street food even though issues of safety and hygiene have prevented many from eating out. However, a video featuring an automated pani-puri machine seems to have given netizens some hope.

Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan is an undated clip showing a man serving pain-puri without contact at a stall named ‘Touch me not’ in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad,” wrote Sharan while sharing the video.

In the 1.21-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the server prepares the puffed puris and then hands them over to the customer, who can then choose from a variety of flavoured water options from a machine. The machine uses sensors to dispense the flavoured water and doesn’t need human intervention. Here, take a look at how it’s done:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the automated ‘pani-puri’ machine.

