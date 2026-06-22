Tornado in Tamil Nadu? Rare funnel cloud stuns residents in Thoothukudi; watch

Residents of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu witnessed a rare and dramatic weather event on Sunday when a tornado-like funnel cloud briefly appeared during a thunderstorm.

Videos circulating on the Internet showed a narrow, twisting column of storm descending from a dark cloud and stirring up dust at ground level before dissolving within minutes.

Weather observers like Navdeep Dahiya and the popular weather platform Tamil Nadu Weatherman widely shared several videos from distinct angles.

Sharing a video, Dahiya wrote, “Crazy and very close visuals of #Tornado from Toothukudi Airport in #TamilNadu. Folks have not idea what are witnessing. Wind speed under such Tornado could easily be 170-220km/h. By the structure it seems like almost EF2 (Enhanced Fujita scale 178km/h+ winds).”