Top viral sensations of 2022: From The Quick Style and Ali Sethi to mimicry artists, here’s what set the internet on fire

The year 2022 saw the rise of many people and groups on the internet and turn into viral sensations. From the Norwegian dance crew The Quick Style, a peanut seller from West Bengal, and singer-songwriter Ali Sethi, who bought people on both sides of the border closer with his song Pasoori, we bring you the top five viral sensations this year.

The Quick Style

The Norwegian dance troupe was formed in 2006 by two brothers from Pakistan—Bilal and Suleman Malik along with Nasir Sirikhan in Oslo. Called Quick Crew back then, they even won Norske Talenter, the Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent in 2009. After choreographing for K-pop boy band BTS, collaborating with American R&B singer Usher, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, and India’s Anil Kapoor, the boys from Norway who call themselves The Quick Style burst onto the internet scene in 2022.

Their performance at a wedding catapulted them into international fame as they made the whole world dance to their steps to songs like Kala Chashma, Chura Ke Dil Mera, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.

In a chat with The Indian Express, founder member of the group Bilal Malik said it is hard to explain why they went so massively viral this year. “We are a group which is very diverse with many different nationalities. That concept of dancing to culturally different types of music and seeing the world dance to our dance steps which were also inspired by Hindi music and Indian dance style, it made people happy,” Bilal said.

Ali Sethi

Ali Sethi, 38, rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker, in 2009. He has been around for quite some time and sang a song for Mira Nair’s 2012 film The Reluctant Fundamentalist and appeared on several seasons of Pakistan Coke Studio. But, it was his collaboration with Shae Gill for the song Pasoori that made him one of the most viral sensations of the year. The song, released on February 6 this year, became the most-watched Coke Studio video of all time and currently has 473 million views. Pasoori was loved by people on both sides of the border and became one of the most used on Instagram Reels.

Bhuban Badyakar

Bhuban Badyakar is a Bengali peanut seller who created the tune and lyrics to Kacha Badam to sell peanuts in the Birbhum district in West Bengal. The song and its catchy tune caught the attention of celebrities and YouTubers that spawned a dance movement. Everyone from Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to Tanzanian brother-sister duo Kili Paul and Neema Paul have been seen grooving to Kacha Badam.

A Haryanvi version of the song in a collaboration with Amit Dhull was also released with Badyakar, 51, in the music video. Badyakar met with a car accident in May and disappeared for some time. He is now reportedly gearing up to release two new songs that he has written.

Sumedh Shinde

If you are active on social media, chances are you must have come across videos of Sumedh Shinde, a dentist-turned-mimicry artist who has the range to do voice impersonations of almost all Bollywood actors and playback singers. Talking to The Indian Express, Shinde shared that 2022 was absolutely brilliant for him and he received lots of love, appreciation, and support from the audience.

“My idea was always to do my best even when my videos were not going viral before 2022. I knew that it takes just one clip to connect with the audience and the followers will increase once they like your work,” he said.

The best thing that happened to him he says was Twitter. His mimicry of Ranveer Singh’s reaction to a photoshoot went viral and followers on Twitter rose substantially. He said someone from Twitter got in touch with him and got him verified on the social platform within a day.

“Celebrities loved my work. Shilpa Shetty commented on my Brahmastra video on Instagram that also went viral. Pankaj Tripathi sir follows me on Instagram. Sonu Nigam shared my videos on his Facebook profile of me imitating him,” he shared.

He also got the opportunity to work on the FIFA World Cup 2022 where he met Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh had already seen my work on social media and loved it. He is so humble and full of appreciation for others. It was a memorable experience,” he said.

Apart from that, Shinde got to do four major dubbing projects this year. He dubbed for Ajay Devgn in Hindi for Bear Grylls, for Pankaj Tripathi in Marathi for Criminal Justice Season 3, and his biggest project was being the voice of Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha’s English version.

Chandni Bhabda

Chandni Bhabda went insanely viral for her mimicry of Alia Bhatt this year. Her video of mimicking Ali Bhatt’s character, Isha from Brahmastra, posted on September 11 amassed more than 11 million views. The Mumbaikar mimicked Alia Bhatt’s repeated use of the name Shiva, a character played by Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Bhabda, 23, told The Indian Express this year was great for her as she got massive recognition on social media. “To be honest, I feel this was my year. I am extremely grateful and thankful for all the love and support I received on social media. I think when you love what you do, and when you do your work with all the honesty, the universe pays it off very well,” she said.

On what it takes to go viral, Chandni said there is no particular formula and there’s nothing like an overnight success. “It is the hard work of many years that is rewarded by the people,” she said.

Bhabda’s imitation of Alia Bhatt even got praise from the actor in one of her interviews. And when Bhabda met Karan Johar, he told her Bhatt has seen all her videos. Bhabda said she has been mimicking Alia Bhatt for 10 years now and also does voice impressions of characters like Marwari bahu, Marwari mom, and Daya from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as well as actors Rakhi Sawant and Ananya Panday. “Social media has made our lives so much easier and every artist can portray their talent on social media. It’s the best way to showcase your talent,” she said.