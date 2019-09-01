There is no dearth of interesting and unusual things that take social media by storm and garner the attention of netizens. From hilarious videos to bizarre incidents, social media platforms are flooded with content that sets off a trend across the net. In case you have had a busy time and missed out on stories that created a buzz on the Internet this month, here are the top five viral stories of August.

A little boy dancing to the alarm sound

In the viral video, a little boy is seen kicking a motorcycle, which leads to its anti-theft alarm going off. Then, in sync with the alarm, he is seen breaking to a dance. To cut the monotony, he changes his dance moves as and when the sound of the alarm shifts. The rib-tickling video of the boy, shared by Anand Mahindra earlier in August, left many ROFL-ing online.

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun… pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

A regional assembly in Kenya was suspended for farting

Believe it or not, but a fart disrupted proceedings at Homa Town County Bay Assembly in Kenya, leading to adjournment of the session by the Speaker. The post-lunch session was interrupted when a pungent and bad smell spread in the house and the Speaker announced a ten-minute break in the proceedings, urging members to step outside the chamber for 10 minutes. “Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is,” one member was quoted telling the Speaker.

Gusty wind sends man aloft holding tent pole

Rib-tickling TikTok videos are the order of the day and it certainly entertains people beyond its original platform. Recently, a 34-second video went viral, leaving netizens in splits, showing a man singing at an event while another stands behind him holding a pole attached to a fabric tent. Moments later, the man can be seen being lifted in the air due to the force of the wind while he struggles to keep the pole on the ground. The funny images triggered a lot of Chandrayaan 2 jokes online.

Simone Biles’ stunning ‘triple-double’ performance goes viral

Simone Biles created history at the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, with her brilliant performance and reasserted her position as the world’s unrivalled number one gymnast. Biles, who went ahead with the triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during the final night of the US women’s gymnastics championships, also became the first women to attempt and land a triple-double off a high beam. Biles’ stunning routine left people impressed, with many taking to social media to praise the 22-year-old gymnast. Moreover, a slow-motion video of her performance has also gone viral, leaving many dumbfounded.

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/mjdYp0zwkv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 12, 2019

Emirates’ aircraft makes a majestic landing, leaves netizens impressed

Everybody talks about ‘making a grand entrance’, and that’s exactly what happened in a now-viral video of an Emirates aircraft “majestically” emerging from a blanket of clouds. Emirates Airlines’ recently tweeted a video of an A-380 landing on the runway with the caption: “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance”. The video, which has left netizens mesmerised, became an internet sensation leaving many baffled online.