The many memes on Twitter about its Indian competitor Tooter

As more and more people got interested in Tooter, its name dominated Twitter but not because people were migrating to the desi platform but to make jokes.

Popular microblogging site Twitter now has a new Indian rival in the form of Tooter and there are now plenty of memes on the platform comparing the two.

“We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!” says a message on the welcome page of the new app.

While it has been around since July, it gained attention when prominent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi got accounts on the platform. Tooter trended on Twitter, as many people came up with memes and jokes about it. Many had comments about its design that closely resembled Twitter.

Indians rn to the people who came up with the name Tooter for the Indian version of Twitter pic.twitter.com/x1ZRvZDIxu — Stanley Kubrick stan account (@MemewalaS) November 24, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd