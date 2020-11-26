The many memes on Twitter about its Indian competitor Tooter

Popular microblogging site Twitter now has a new Indian rival in the form of Tooter and there are now plenty of memes on the platform comparing the two.
“We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!” says a message on the welcome page of the new app.
While it has been around since July, it gained attention when prominent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi got accounts on the platform. Tooter trended on Twitter, as many people came up with memes and jokes about it. Many had comments about its design that closely resembled Twitter.
