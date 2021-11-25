scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
As Tomato price continues to surge across India, netizens react with memes online

🔴 While some joked that the tangy vegetable is perfect as a gift for newlyweds during this wedding season, others quipped petrol now has a stiff competition.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 2:11:35 pm
tomato, tomato price, tomato memes, tomato price today, tomato price hike memes, indian expressHashtag #TomatoPrice dominates trends on Twitter.

Amid high inflation rate, the soaring price for tomatoes has netizens scratching their heads. As the retail price crossed Rs 100 per kg mark in various states across the country, people are finding some solace through memes and jokes.

Retail tomato prices are at Rs 80 per kg in most cities across India but the rates have shot up to as high as Rs 120 per kg in a few southern states because of widespread rains, according to government data. Even in the national capital, the price of the humble vegetable shot up, leading to a crackdown against hoarders.

While some joked that the tangy vegetable is perfect as a gift for newlyweds during this wedding season, others quipped petrol now has a stiff competition. Many even started a photoshop battle online, editing various popular memes to fit in the situation. From Money Heist references to proposing with a Tomato Ring, the memes have netizens left laughing out loud online whilst feeling sorry.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

