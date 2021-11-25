As Tomato price continues to surge across India, netizens react with memes online

November 25, 2021 2:11:35 pm
Amid high inflation rate, the soaring price for tomatoes has netizens scratching their heads. As the retail price crossed Rs 100 per kg mark in various states across the country, people are finding some solace through memes and jokes.
Retail tomato prices are at Rs 80 per kg in most cities across India but the rates have shot up to as high as Rs 120 per kg in a few southern states because of widespread rains, according to government data. Even in the national capital, the price of the humble vegetable shot up, leading to a crackdown against hoarders.
While some joked that the tangy vegetable is perfect as a gift for newlyweds during this wedding season, others quipped petrol now has a stiff competition. Many even started a photoshop battle online, editing various popular memes to fit in the situation. From Money Heist references to proposing with a Tomato Ring, the memes have netizens left laughing out loud online whilst feeling sorry.
Check out some of the funniest memes here:
guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us 😅🙏
— zomato (@zomato) November 24, 2021
Returning home with 2 Kg 🍅 #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/JrPFKbv8Bd
— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) November 25, 2021
Middle Class! #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/iCf0QzC3Qa
— phunnyRabia (@PhunnyRabia) November 25, 2021
#TomatoPrice Best proposal ring 😜 pic.twitter.com/dLCHHNH693
— Suriya 🔥 (@suriyaiofficial) November 25, 2021
McDonald’s ne burger free kar diya hai, ketchup ka 65 rupya le rahe hain bas. #TomatoPrice
— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🚜🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 24, 2021
“Tomato heist coming soon near you “#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/eudW0J4ZQj
— Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) November 24, 2021
Racing ahead #TomatoPrice and no looking back 😂#PetrolPrice #Tomato pic.twitter.com/T152NgnKBM
— Simran Kaur (@kaursimran_ind) November 24, 2021
It all makes sense now! 🍅#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/u3WkLmoBDj
— Yuvraj (@yuvraj_cricket) November 24, 2021
Perfect gift #tomato this month marriage functions #kanyakumari #TomatoPrice #IthuNammaKumari 😉 pic.twitter.com/KsQ4veIYCc
— Ithu Namma Kumari (@ithunammakumari) November 23, 2021
Local Tomato street vendor to Average Middle class Indians : pic.twitter.com/5sXXGElPm9
— Saifur Rahman (Blue Tick) (@pricelesslazy) November 24, 2021
Finally, tomato attained moksha.
Is Elon musk responsible for it 🤔#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/Y5UOGVyqBr
— Venkatesh Don (@venkidon_iimb) November 24, 2021
Petrol price to Tomato price : pic.twitter.com/i4uwXqqQNz
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 23, 2021
People who bought two kgs of #Tomato pic.twitter.com/jujmKQD3Ai
— Abhishek Mitlakod (@Abhishek5888) November 23, 2021
