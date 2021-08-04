Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers perform to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Aaja Nachle’

August 4, 2021 10:36:40 pm
An artistic Israeli swimming duo got the attention of desi netizens after they used Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Aaja Nachle’ to perform a part of their routine at the Tokyo Olympics.
The duo Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, who were competing to qualify for the artistic swimming duet free routine round, chose the catchy Bollywood track and it soon began circulating on several social media platforms.
In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers perform in a perfectly synchronized way on the music track. The duo’s Olympic routine landed them in 16th place overall out of the 22 teams who competed in the free routine, The Times of Israel reported.
Watch the video here:
Nach le Nach le …used by team Israel for #ArtisticSwimming at #Olympics2020 @MadhuriDixit #BollywoodInspiredOlympians #AajaNachle pic.twitter.com/RQ7nThJsNG
— Collin DCunha (@collinDcunha) August 3, 2021
Many took to social media to express their excitement. “Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!!” tweeted a user while sharing the clip. Many also tagged the actor asking her to see the clip.
OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!!
— ✧ (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021
Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP
— 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021
Israel 🇮🇱 doing artistic swimming 🏊♀️ on Indian music. Aaja Nachle#Tokyo2020 #ind #isr pic.twitter.com/a9kfHEZYZ6
— Shashank Shukla (@aye_its_Shanky) August 3, 2021
This is so cool! @MadhuriDixit have you seen this yet? #AajaNachle #Olympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/tNgPkkPrHw
— Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) August 4, 2021
@MadhuriDixit mam u need to see this… The world is crazy for u!@dancewithMD … dance moment of the week!!! https://t.co/JgwXgIdNZi
— Dance is life, @MadhuriDixit is soul (@Danceis90915790) August 4, 2021
Wow this amazing, they used Aaja Nachale song @MadhuriDixit . #Olympics2020 #BollywoodInspiredOlympians https://t.co/iNvP6SgDhE
— MD ISHWAR 👑😎 (@IshwarParadeshi) August 3, 2021
