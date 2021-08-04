scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers perform to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Aaja Nachle’

In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers can be seen performing in a perfectly synchronized way on the music track.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 10:36:40 pm
Israeli swimmers perform Madhuri Dixit Aaja Nachle, Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit Israeli swimmers viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsPost the virality of the clip, many took to social media to express their excitement.

An artistic Israeli swimming duo got the attention of desi netizens after they used Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Aaja Nachle’ to perform a part of their routine at the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, who were competing to qualify for the artistic swimming duet free routine round, chose the catchy Bollywood track and it soon began circulating on several social media platforms.

ALSO READ |Tamberi-Barshim share Olympic gold, heartwarming moment leaves netizens in tears

In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers perform in a perfectly synchronized way on the music track. The duo’s Olympic routine landed them in 16th place overall out of the 22 teams who competed in the free routine, The Times of Israel reported.

Watch the video here:

Many took to social media to express their excitement. “Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!!” tweeted a user while sharing the clip. Many also tagged the actor asking her to see the clip.

