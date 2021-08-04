Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers perform to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Aaja Nachle’

Post the virality of the clip, many took to social media to express their excitement.

An artistic Israeli swimming duo got the attention of desi netizens after they used Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Aaja Nachle’ to perform a part of their routine at the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, who were competing to qualify for the artistic swimming duet free routine round, chose the catchy Bollywood track and it soon began circulating on several social media platforms.

In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers perform in a perfectly synchronized way on the music track. The duo’s Olympic routine landed them in 16th place overall out of the 22 teams who competed in the free routine, The Times of Israel reported.

Watch the video here:

Many took to social media to express their excitement. “Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!!” tweeted a user while sharing the clip. Many also tagged the actor asking her to see the clip.

OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!! — ✧ (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021