Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in wrestling, Indians erupt in joy

India's Bajrang Bajrang celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Bajrang Punia won India’s sixth medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the men’s freestyle 65 kg game. As soon it was announced that Punia has clinched bronze, people across the country broke into celebrations cheering for the Olympian.

After dominating in the entire game against reigning World silver medalist Niyazbekov, Punia impressed all at the venue and those watching back home with a stunning 8-0 win. The former Asian Games gold medalist once again proved his mettle after losing out at the semi-finals on Friday.

The 27-year-old athlete from Haryana is no stranger when it comes to shining at the world stage. The only Indian wrestler to win three medals at the World Wrestling Championships, he was one of India’s top contender for the current Olympics.

#WATCH | Family and friends of wrestler Bajrang Punia burst into celebrations as he wins bronze medal at #TokyoOlympics, at his residence in Sonipat, Haryana

As celebrations broke out in his home town, it quickly spread across the country, with congratulatory messages pouring for him online as well.

Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match.

Another medal for #India!

Congratulations to #BajrangPunia for winning Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts and consistency over the years. We are proud of you

कमाल कर दिया बजरंग जी! 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🤼‍♂️👊

Recovering from an injury, not being at his 100%, Bajrang Punia has won 🥉 fighting through all the pain. You are a true warrior, congratulations

Tears in his eyes🥺🥺

Proud moment for his family & and for whole nation……. 3rd Indian Olympian to won two medals in two different Olympics💓

So far, India had won two silver and four bronze medals — Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya (Silver) and PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team (Bronze) — in Tokyo.