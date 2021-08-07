scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal in wrestling, Indians erupt in joy

As wrestler Bajrang Punia won bronze in the men's freestyle 65kg catergory, Indians broke out in celebrations, praising him online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2021 5:39:02 pm
Bajrang Punia, Bajrang Punia bronze, tokyo olympics, Bajrang Punia wrestling bronze, tokyo 2020 india medal tally, sports news, indian expressIndia's Bajrang Bajrang celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Bajrang Punia won India’s sixth medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the men’s freestyle 65 kg game. As soon it was announced that Punia has clinched bronze, people across the country broke into celebrations cheering for the Olympian.

After dominating in the entire game against reigning World silver medalist Niyazbekov, Punia impressed all at the venue and those watching back home with a stunning 8-0 win. The former Asian Games gold medalist once again proved his mettle after losing out at the semi-finals on Friday.

Also from Olympics |Netizens cheer for Aditi Ashok after she misses Olympics medal by a whisker

The 27-year-old athlete from Haryana is no stranger when it comes to shining at the world stage. The only Indian wrestler to win three medals at the World Wrestling Championships, he was one of India’s top contender for the current Olympics.

As celebrations broke out in his home town, it quickly spread across the country, with congratulatory messages pouring for him online as well.

So far, India had won two silver and four bronze medals — Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya (Silver) and PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team (Bronze) — in Tokyo.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement