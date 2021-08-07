‘Billion tears of joy’: India revels in Neeraj Chopra’s ‘golden moment’ in Tokyo

Netizens showered Neeraj Chopra with glowing praises after the star javelin thrower became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

With his spectacular throw of 87.58m in the men’s final in Tokyo, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Haryana’s Khandra village ended India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. With his feat, Chopra joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) in an elite and very hard-to-reach club of India’s individual gold winners in the showpiece tournament.

This was India’s seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Earlier in the day, wrestler Bajrang Punia earned the sixth medal for India, winning a bronze medal with a dominating performance.

Glued to TV screens, Indians erupted in joy with many hailing the young gold medallist as a “hero” and ‘legend’. Many said listening to the national anthem at the arena made them emotional.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Woooww!

He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy.

Such days don’t come easy. The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

TODAY IS A BIG DAY FOR US. Jai mata di.. Gold laaye hain hum. Bohot khoob Neeraj. It was goosebumps all the way. pic.twitter.com/UuCiNUEMLO — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 7, 2021

Yessssssssss! Our first ever track and field medal and it’s a gold!!!!! Neeraj Chopra you byoooooty! Going to hear the national anthem for the first time since 2008!!!! Oh god… can’t contain emoshunsss! Tears and goosebumps! 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 7, 2021

What a tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. On his death anniversary finally the Indian National Anthem will be played at Tokyo. Goosebumps! What a throw #NeerajChopra #Gold pic.twitter.com/a9UVd5xQb1 — Abhinandita Dayal Mathur (@abhinandita_m) August 7, 2021

Wins an Olympic Gold yet takes utmost care to neatly fold the National Flag This is the new India. #NeerajChopra — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 7, 2021

Goosebumps moment. After 13yrs we are hearing Indian national anthem in Olympics. First Gold in history of track n field for India. What a proud moment for us. What an achievement ❤️ Take a bow young man🙌 pic.twitter.com/F0TkOlSfOk — Anusha Prasad (@mrskaranth) August 7, 2021

Finally National Anthem at the podium#NeerajChopra does it for India with a throw of 87.50.. Congrats Champ We have a Gold medal finally What a finish to #Olympicsindia

🎊🎊💞🔥#TokyoOlympics2020 #JavelinThrow — LoveNPeace❤️ (@vinita_pansari) August 7, 2021

My whole family so happy when I said india won gold from a 23 year old Neeraj Chopra for Javelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics … even this is his first Olympic entry😭😭

Happy tears#gold #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/des4fQe3vA — Taeboo⁷ |aksh day🎂|ia (@sweetmemobts) August 7, 2021

Created another history…

First ever Olympic Gold for India in the history of Athletics !! #NeerajChopra have made us proud. नीरज चोपड़ा Congratulations india🇮🇳💚 pic.twitter.com/zCWQc1LVtE#NeerajChopra — Narayan Bhardwaj (@Narayan51023939) August 7, 2021

Let this moment sink in. Absolute tears. Took us 121 Years to win an Athletics Medal in Olympics. The wait was worth it. Its a #Gold And it needed an absolute masterclass from Neeraj Chopra to do it. — मानवेन्द्र | mānavendraḥ | परिग्रहान्मानवदेवदेव्या (@onceuponalawyer) August 7, 2021

H.I.S.T.O.R.Y C.R.E.A.T.E.D..!!🇮🇳🥇#NeerajChopra Wins GOLD for India. Indian’s first Gold Medal in ‘ATHLETICS’ in 124 yrs of olympic history… pic.twitter.com/ZBcarcW0Ne — ꜱᴀɪ ᴛʜᴀʀᴜɴ (@Tharunhere_07) August 7, 2021

My whole body gone numb. It is a first ever #Gold for India since 2008 bejing olympics. Billion of people shedding tears of joy .I cannot explain what am going thorough certainly this is the moment,we people of India should celebrate.we won.we conquered.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/uWzeXl70vR — Yukeshprabhu (@Yukeshprabhu1) August 7, 2021