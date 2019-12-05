Two-year-old’s rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ takes internet by storm

The girl’s soulful rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar classic has gone viral. The girl’s soulful rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar classic has gone viral.

A two-year-old’s rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar’s classic ‘Lag jaa gale’ has gone viral on the internet with people praising the child for her singing skills.

The song, from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi starring Sadhna, is one of the singer’s most popular songs. The video that has gone viral shows two-year-old Pragya Medha singing the song perfectly, and seemingly effortlessly.

The video, which is being circulated over various social media platforms, was also shared by the singer Sitara.

Take a look at the video here:

An extended version of the video is also available on YouTube, in which the girl can be seen learning the lyrics of the song.

Here are some reactions to the video:

The song featured music by Madan Mohan Kohli and the lyrics are by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

In this piece on Mangeshkar’s birthday, we had noted about the song: Mangeshkar revered Madan Mohan. She called him “bhaiyya” and tied rakhi every year to the famous composer. Though Lata-Madan combination has produced such winners as “Zara si aahat”, “Ruke ruke se kadam” and “Tu jahan jahan”, “Lag jaa gale” is their crowning achievement, a deep-dyed classic that is a favourite of millions and continues to delight listeners of all ages.

Here’s the original song:



