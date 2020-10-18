This video of a toddler singing classical music is winning hearts on social media

In the undated video, the boy, with utmost dedication attempts to perfect his taal and sur, listening to the man playing the harmonium.

A toddler is winning hearts and praise online after a video of him attempting to sing a classical song got widely shared on social media.

The video, posted as three short clips on Twitter by Sandhya, a journalist, featured a boy sitting with a man and practising what appears to be Natya sangeet to the tunes of a harmonium.

In the undated video, the boy, with utmost dedication attempts to perfect his taal and sur, as he listens and imitates the man singing to the tune of a harmonium.

Watch the video here:

The duo’s home concert delighted many on the internet with many lauding the boy for his skills. Others also appreciated the man for encouraging the boy during their practice session.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh my god, so cute 😂😂😂 — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) October 18, 2020

This is so great. Natya Sangit is one of the most difficult form of music due the lyrics and all the classical base. This guy is singing so effortlessly. And yes no chill!!!😆😍 — KCT (@ketaki0805) October 18, 2020

Khoopach chhaan ! I must also appreciate the Baba singing, encouraging patiently the kid on the harmonium. Glimpses tell me that he is a very good singer of natya sangeet and the kid will soon reach there. Good wishes to both! — Gururaj Agnihotri गुरुराज ಅಗ್ನಿಹೋತ್ರಿ (@gururaj_agni) October 18, 2020

He’s gonna be a great singer whn he grows up😍😍 — 👩🏻⚕️💉 (@DrVW30) October 18, 2020

As an adult student or teacher I would have given up, really. This is what we learn from kids and a teacher. Classical music ❤️ — Komal (@komalskip) October 18, 2020

Class, the innocence and dedication makes it a perfect combination — mufaddal contractor (@mufffiali) October 18, 2020

Waaaah! Chala… The future of Natya Sangeet rests safely on this little yet firm shoulders. May he be continued to be showered with Ma Saraswati’s blessings .. 😍🙂🙂🙂 — Mrunmayee Kulkarni (@MrunKspeaks) October 18, 2020

So precious. I’m in tears. God bless this kid❤️ — LongTimeNoShree (@LolLolLand1) October 18, 2020

Excellent! Beautiful partnership!

Let the child have rest. — Muqsood Siddiqui (@MuqsoodSiddiqu1) October 18, 2020

He’ll go places! — Movie Geek (@moviegeek100) October 18, 2020

For the uninitiated, Natya sangeet, a form of Indian classical and semi-classical music is one of the popular forms of vocal arts in Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd