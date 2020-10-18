scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bihar polls

This video of a toddler singing classical music is winning hearts on social media

The video featured a boy sitting with a man and practising what appears to be Natya sangeet to the tunes of a harmonium.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 18, 2020 4:31:51 pm
Toddler singing classical music, Toddler natya sangeet, toddler with man home concert, boy singing classical music, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news.In the undated video, the boy, with utmost dedication attempts to perfect his taal and sur, listening to the man playing the harmonium.

A toddler is winning hearts and praise online after a video of him attempting to sing a classical song got widely shared on social media.

The video, posted as three short clips on Twitter by Sandhya, a journalist, featured a boy sitting with a man and practising what appears to be Natya sangeet to the tunes of a harmonium.

In the undated video, the boy, with utmost dedication attempts to perfect his taal and sur, as he listens and imitates the man singing to the tune of a harmonium.

Watch the video here:

The duo’s home concert delighted many on the internet with many lauding the boy for his skills. Others also appreciated the man for encouraging the boy during their practice session.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, Natya sangeet, a form of Indian classical and semi-classical music is one of the popular forms of vocal arts in Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement