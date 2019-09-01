When doctors at a Delhi hospital used a doll to treat a 11-month-old girl

When doctors at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital were finding it hard to come up with a treatment plan for a 11-month-old girl who fractured her limbs, her mother came up with an extraordinary solution.

Advertising

When 11-month-old Zikra was rushed to the hospital for a thigh bone fracture, doctors found it difficult to treat her as she would not remain still. This was when her mother suggested they “treat” her doll Pari along with her. And guess what? Both the baby and her doll are recovering and doing well.

Fareen, the toddler’s mother, said that Zikra would even let doctors put her on gallows tractions for proper alignment of her legs. She then told her husband to bring her favourite doll. “We just thought of putting Pari in the same position as Zikra — and it worked,” said Fareen.

Many took to twitter to appreciate the mother’s timely intervention and the doctor’s patience and his ability to deal with toddlers. Here are some reactions:

Nothing can ever come close to the understanding of a mother and her child. — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) August 31, 2019

Children are innocent. Lovely gestures by doctor as well. — Omkar Mali 🇮🇳 (@iamOmkara) August 31, 2019

I pray to God for her, may she get well soon. — Ranjit Swain 🇮🇳 (@mailranjitswain) August 31, 2019

O get well soon baby.. — ગૌતમ પ્રજાપતિ 🇮🇳 (@Gautamprajapati) August 31, 2019

cute baby thank god her demand is fulfilled really made my day — Ankit Sachan (@ankitsa01104762) August 31, 2019

Great job to bring relief to the infant, by working in synchrony to the child psychology. God Bless the child to recover soon. — Madhukar Ojha (@astromitra) August 31, 2019

Hats off to the mother and hospital staff. — Avadhesh Pandya (@AD_views) August 31, 2019

It’s a great innovation… — Namit varshney (@namit_varshney) August 31, 2019

I hope she gets well soon. Lots of love to her and hats off to the smart mom. Moms are great that way 😁🤗 — Manini 🇮🇳 (@CuriousKudi) August 31, 2019

Such a cute, kind and compassionate gesture. Pray that she gets well soon. And God bless the Dr🙏 — Vishalakshi Raman (@RamanVisha) August 31, 2019

Zikra, who fell off the bed at her residence in Delhi Gate on August 17, was treated by doctor Ajay Gupta from the orthopaedic department of Lok Nayak Hospital.