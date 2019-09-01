Toggle Menu
When doctors at a Delhi hospital used a doll to treat a 11-month-old girlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/toddler-refuses-treatment-doctor-comes-up-with-same-treatment-plan-for-her-doll-5955953/

When doctors at a Delhi hospital used a doll to treat a 11-month-old girl

When 11-month-old Zikra was rushed to the hospital for a thigh bone fracture, she was refusing to take the treatment. But her mother suggested that her doll Pari gets the treatment first so that the toddler agrees too.

Doctor treats doll for toddler to take treatment, Toddler and her doll h=gets same treatment, Trending, Indian Express news
Zikra, who fell off the bed at her residence in Delhi Gate on August 17 was treated by doctor Ajay Gupta from the orthopaedic department of Lok Nayak Hospital.

When doctors at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital were finding it hard to come up with a treatment plan for a 11-month-old girl who fractured her limbs, her mother came up with an extraordinary solution.

When 11-month-old Zikra was rushed to the hospital for a thigh bone fracture, doctors found it difficult to treat her as she would not remain still. This was when her mother suggested they “treat” her doll Pari along with her. And guess what? Both the baby and her doll are recovering and doing well.

Fareen, the toddler’s mother, said that Zikra would even let doctors put her on gallows tractions for proper alignment of her legs. She then told her husband to bring her favourite doll. “We just thought of putting Pari in the same position as Zikra — and it worked,” said  Fareen.

Many took to twitter to appreciate the mother’s timely intervention and the doctor’s patience and his ability to deal with toddlers. Here are some reactions:

Zikra, who fell off the bed at her residence in Delhi Gate on August 17, was treated by doctor Ajay Gupta from the orthopaedic department of Lok Nayak Hospital.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android