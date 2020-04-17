Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Toddler refuses to get out of his house because ‘Modi uncle’ said not to

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows a toddler refusing to step out of the house when his mother tell him to get ready to go out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 6:09:45 pm
Toddler, Modi uncle, Toddler coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Toddler videos, Trending news, Indian Express news. In the video, though the mother assures the child that it’s okay to step out, the boy insists that the government will take him if he steps out of the house.

A video of a child constantly telling his mother he doesn’t want to go out of his house because “Modi uncle” told him to stay home is being widely shared even as the nation remains under lockdown till May 3.

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows a toddler refusing to go out when his mother asks him to get ready.

“I am not ready, it is lockdown and Modi uncle told us not to go out of the house,” he says.

His mother asks him what they should do and he replies, “Then we have to stay in the house only.”

The mother assures the child that it’s okay to step out, but the boy insists that the government will take him if he steps out of the house.

Watch the video here:

 

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared the clip on Twitter and tagged Prime Minister Modi.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Earlier this week, the lockdown was extended till May 3. India has around 13,387 active cases as on Friday with 437 deaths. On the global front, the number of cases rose to over 2,159,000, while the death toll stands at over than 1.45 lakh. At least 5.48 lakh people have recovered from the disease. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

