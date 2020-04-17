Watch: Toddler refuses to get out of his house because ‘Modi uncle’ said not to

In the video, though the mother assures the child that it’s okay to step out, the boy insists that the government will take him if he steps out of the house. In the video, though the mother assures the child that it’s okay to step out, the boy insists that the government will take him if he steps out of the house.

A video of a child constantly telling his mother he doesn’t want to go out of his house because “Modi uncle” told him to stay home is being widely shared even as the nation remains under lockdown till May 3.

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows a toddler refusing to go out when his mother asks him to get ready.

“I am not ready, it is lockdown and Modi uncle told us not to go out of the house,” he says.

His mother asks him what they should do and he replies, “Then we have to stay in the house only.”

The mother assures the child that it’s okay to step out, but the boy insists that the government will take him if he steps out of the house.

Watch the video here:

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared the clip on Twitter and tagged Prime Minister Modi.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Law abideing cute little Indian citizen love u — Kashmita K Madan (@itsmekashu) April 13, 2020

Omg such a cute kid talking wisdom — Vaishnavee Rathod🇮🇳 (@vaishrathod9) April 13, 2020

This video is a must watch!👏🏻 — Shiva Jhawar (@iShivaJhawar) April 13, 2020

Wow what a message — SHIVESH KUMAR (@SHIVESH71221752) April 13, 2020

Sooo cuteee , the baby boys is telling to us not go out of the house😘😘😘😘😘 — shaheenkhan (@shaheen52371915) April 13, 2020

Hats off …. We should all learn from him…. Stay home Stay Safe — Sudeep Sarkar (@SudeepS61443421) April 13, 2020

Bacche ko bi ye bat pta hai to bade q ni smjh rahe stay home stay safe — Anika sharma (@Anika25Sharma) April 13, 2020

If this adorable kid can understand this simple thing, what’s wrong with adults? — LoneWolf🐺 (@mindtwister242) April 13, 2020

Aww so cute and smart 😘😘😍😍 — shivani gupta (@shivanigupta830) April 13, 2020

Child is real champ… — Amit Raj (@AmitRaj69262774) April 13, 2020

Earlier this week, the lockdown was extended till May 3. India has around 13,387 active cases as on Friday with 437 deaths. On the global front, the number of cases rose to over 2,159,000, while the death toll stands at over than 1.45 lakh. At least 5.48 lakh people have recovered from the disease. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd