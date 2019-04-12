Toggle Menu
BJP releases rap song too woo first-time voters, and gets some criticism as well

With a catch-line “My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done,” the video features trendy youngsters dancing everything from Bharatnatyam to Hip-Hop.

The new rap song video by BJP has garnered mixed reactions online.

Rap songs are clearly the flavour of this election season. After both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress used rap songs inspired by Apna Time Aayega from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy to taunt each other online, the BJP has released a new rap song to woo young voters.

The BJP recently release the new-age song which lists many promises directed at younger voters, particularly those who will be voting for the first time. The catchline of the video is “My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done” and features youngsters dancing in various styles, ranging from Bharatnatyam to hip-hop.

The rap video soon gained a lot of attention online. It has been viewed nearly 3 million views on YouTube and a million views on Facebook.

However, it has been getting mixed reactions on social media. While some lauded the party for using such the song to reach out to young voters, others claimed the party was being hypocritical. Some pointed out that while BJP leaders have on numerous occasions criticised girls and women for wearing western clothes, the video featured girls wearing shorts. Some thought the video was “cringy”.

