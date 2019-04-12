BJP releases rap song too woo first-time voters, and gets some criticism as well

Rap songs are clearly the flavour of this election season. After both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress used rap songs inspired by Apna Time Aayega from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy to taunt each other online, the BJP has released a new rap song to woo young voters.

The BJP recently release the new-age song which lists many promises directed at younger voters, particularly those who will be voting for the first time. The catchline of the video is “My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done” and features youngsters dancing in various styles, ranging from Bharatnatyam to hip-hop.

The rap video soon gained a lot of attention online. It has been viewed nearly 3 million views on YouTube and a million views on Facebook.

However, it has been getting mixed reactions on social media. While some lauded the party for using such the song to reach out to young voters, others claimed the party was being hypocritical. Some pointed out that while BJP leaders have on numerous occasions criticised girls and women for wearing western clothes, the video featured girls wearing shorts. Some thought the video was “cringy”.

Otherwise in Modi’s india women get judged for what they wear. And couples get beaten up. I know… Anything to woo voters. Even if it is a fake impression. In this video also, why is everyone so agrressive? Chill babes. Gussa thook do… Thoda paani pe lo. https://t.co/975OC6enXS — harish iyer (@hiyer) April 11, 2019

Clothes: Western

Dance form: Western Wasn’t Western bad few months back? https://t.co/VdRRga3cHF — Lupita Sahu (@lupitasahu) April 11, 2019

Where is @BJP4India MP who opposed jeans and made vulgar comments on who wears jeans? Who is he? https://t.co/C4hTVlmddM — NOTA … Implementation is wrong! (@kalyugyaar) April 11, 2019

When your ads are too old and you wanted ‘parivartan’…

😂😂😂😂😂😂

I mistook it for Myntra. https://t.co/gkk3dJmozm — Brajesh.jpg (@BrajeshPatnaik) April 11, 2019

CRINGE! I can guarantee that BJP’s vote bank doesn’t look like this. Why don’t you represent India authentically! stop gullyboying politics https://t.co/tssWuVzbTa — Preksha Malu (@prekshums) April 11, 2019

Marketing campaign done right https://t.co/oyuRypCTAV — Abhishek tripathi (@abhi_discus) April 10, 2019