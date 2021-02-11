Madhya Pradesh policeman’s Yamraj act for COVID vaccine is spot on

To combat hesitancy among people regarding COVID-19 vaccine, a cop dressed as ‘Yamraj’ in Indore got himself vaccinated.

Who better than the god of death can remind us about the importance of a healthy life. As the world’s largest vaccination drive got underway in the country, rumours and myths also started floating around the vaccine.

In a quirky campaign, a policeman in Indore dressed up as Yamraj and got vaccinated.

Donning an elaborate black costume with golden thread work, the policeman from Indore was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and holding a gada, while a health worker is seen administrating the vaccine.

According to news agency ANI, the cop was trying to spread the message that every frontline worker should take COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes, without any hesitation.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the first time the police force in Madhya Pradesh used Yamraj as a medium to raise awareness. In April, 2020, a constable was seen donning a similar costume sitting atop a police vehicle urging people to stay back at home. Using a mic, the cop pretending to be Yamraj, warned people that failing to abide by Covid protocols and getting infected by the virus might ensue a trip with him to ‘yamlok’.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Police Constable in Indore dressed up as ‘Yamraj’ to spread awareness on #Coronavirus in the city. He is appealing to people to “stay at home”. (17.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/1sfBaiYATF — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Similar campaigns were launched in Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where Lord Yama was seen either chasing lockdown violators, or going around to raise awareness about social distancing and other safety measures.

Wielding a mace, the Yamraj went after those who came without wearing a mask in Kolkata’s Bonhooghly area. Wielding a mace, the Yamraj went after those who came without wearing a mask in Kolkata’s Bonhooghly area.

Yamraj has been a popular theme among police forces around the country. From helmet campaigns to stopping people from crossing railgates — law enforcement agencies have used it for several campaigns, intriguing people and getting thumbs up on social media.

A Representative of New #Delhi District authority dresses up as Yamraj (god of death) to fine people without masks; accompanied by Police “We’re creating awareness about wearing masks & fining people Rs 500,” says the New Delhi District Administration employee dressed as Yamraj. pic.twitter.com/kW85wD17U7 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

In 2019, the Western Railways in Mumbai that needed some divine assistance to spread awareness about the dangers of crossing the train tracks, using Yamraj to patrol the area. “This Yamraj picks people to release them safely,” the railways wing had tweeted at the time, showing the God of Death lifting people in his arms to stow them away from a perilous situation.

Bengauluru Traffic Police had created a huge buzz on social media in 2018 when they first used Yamraj for a safe drive campaign. Theatre artiste Veeresh, who performs Hindu mythology-based dramas, was selected for the job of stopping motorists and reminding them to follow the traffic rules.

Similar campiagn was adopted that year by police forces in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where Yamraj was seen patrolling the streets and urging people to follow traffic rules and wear helmets.