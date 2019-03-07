Bengaluru hairdresser gives 650 men ‘Abhinandan’ moustaches for free to honour IAF pilot

After his release from Pakistan’s custody, IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has inspired advertisements, art, and even a trend in facial hair. With the IAF pilot’s moustache being imitated across the country, one hairdresser in Bengaluru has given 650 men the facial hairstyle, and that too free of cost.

As a tribute to the officer, hair designer Nanesh Thakur who runs the Nanesh Hair Salon & Spa, says he believes the small gesture will instil patriotism in others.

“By offering the cut, I will be instilling patriotism among the youth, which will motivate them to choose a career in the defence services,” he told news agency PTI.

“Considering the popularity of our proud soldier, we decided to give free ‘Abhinandan Cut’ to all for a day at my salon and spa,” the hair designer said.

Naveen Kumar, an ambulance driver, told BBC Hindi: “Abhinandan is a real hero, so I am getting a moustache like his.”

However, to his disappointment, only three men qualified for moustache as the others didn’t have moustaches long enough to be fashioned into handlebars, the BBC report added.

Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman‘s moustache style getting popular. A Bengaluru local Mohammed Chand says,’ I’m his fan, we follow him. I like his style. He is the real hero; I’m happy.’ pic.twitter.com/cT7QGXntMs — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019

The IAF pilot featured in an advertisement by dairy brand Amul, which was widely appreciated a lot. However, when Pizza Hut tried to offer free pizzas to anyone named Abhinandan, people slammed the fast-food chain for trying to make commercial gains from his bravery.