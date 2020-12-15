Watch: BSF personnel run 180-km race in 11 hours to honour 1971 war veterans

The 1971 war was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan .

To pay homage to the 1971 war heroes, Border Security Force personnel ran a 180-kilometre relay race at Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The race, which was held on the intervening night of December 13-14, was completed in 11 hours and saw the participation of 930 men and women. Each jawan ran about 400 to 500 meters.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju shared a video of the race and lauded the participants. “BSF honoured the war heroes of 1971 war today in style! 180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the midnight at the international border and completed in less than 11 hours,” tweeted Rijiju.

The event was held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Stadium in Anupgarh, where the BSF soldiers involved in the 1971 war were honoured. It was part of Vijay Diwas celebrations, held every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

The liberation war was fought from December 3, 1971, to December 16, 1971, when Pakistan surrendered and called for a unilateral ceasefire.

