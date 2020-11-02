scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls

To earn a living, 70-year-old sells food on Jalandhar streets, Diljit Dosanjh shares video

"People spend an extravagant amount to eat in big hotels, but here at my stall, the food is affordable and reasonable," the woman can be heard saying in the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 2, 2020 4:59:17 pm
punjbab, DILJIT DOSANJH lady cooking Jalandhar, punjab, viral video, 70 year old cooking, cooking stall viral videoWidely shared on social media, the video prompted many reactions on social media with netizens lauding the lady for her dedication.

A road-side stall run by a septuagenarian woman on the streets of Punjab has caught the attention of several people, including singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the woman can be seen sitting in her tiny stall, next to a make-shift stove and making dal, sabzi and parathas at Jalandhar’s Phagwara Gate market.

“People spend an extravagant amount to eat in big hotels, but here at my stall, the food is affordable and reasonable,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. She then goes on to give details of her personal life, sharing how she started working after her husband’s death and took to cooking to earn a living.

In his tweet, the 36-year-old singer gave details of the stall’s location and requested people to visit her if they went to the market.

Watch the video here:

The video cooked up a storm on social media, prompting many reactions, with netizens lauding the woman for her dedication.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement