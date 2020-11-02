To earn a living, 70-year-old sells food on Jalandhar streets, Diljit Dosanjh shares video

Widely shared on social media, the video prompted many reactions on social media with netizens lauding the lady for her dedication.

A road-side stall run by a septuagenarian woman on the streets of Punjab has caught the attention of several people, including singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the woman can be seen sitting in her tiny stall, next to a make-shift stove and making dal, sabzi and parathas at Jalandhar’s Phagwara Gate market.

“People spend an extravagant amount to eat in big hotels, but here at my stall, the food is affordable and reasonable,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. She then goes on to give details of her personal life, sharing how she started working after her husband’s death and took to cooking to earn a living.

In his tweet, the 36-year-old singer gave details of the stall’s location and requested people to visit her if they went to the market.

Watch the video here:

Phagwara Gate kol Beth de ne Bebe Ji .. Mere Paraunthe Pakke Jadon Jalandhar Side GEYA..Tusi v Zarur Ja Ke Aeyo 🙏🏾 Rab Di Raza ch Raazi Reh Ke Hasna Kisey Kisey Nu Aunda.. 🙏🏾 RESPECT pic.twitter.com/PwkJqZ3FlC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 1, 2020

The video cooked up a storm on social media, prompting many reactions, with netizens lauding the woman for her dedication.

Chalo ho jo shuru punjabiyo https://t.co/PnyADJRyK7 — ਅਜਾਦ shastri भारत (@dev90562963) November 2, 2020

🙏🙏 Bhagwaan Shakti de bebe ji nu..♥️♥️ — Manali Bhagwat (@manalibhagwat1) November 1, 2020

Look at the calm and patience on her face. The kind of grit she is carrying is definitely not available with everyone. Probably her good time has come through Mr. Dosanjh. Hope Jalandhar people will support her with open heart. — Kiran Kumar Madan (@kirankrmadan) November 1, 2020

Iron Lady. Heavy heart after watching this. Trials n tribulations. — Sumeet Malhotra أنت عبادتي (@sumeetmalhotra_) November 1, 2020

Absolutely respect — Shahid Kaleem Rao (@shahidkaleemrao) November 1, 2020

Smile bhut pyari hai bebe ji di .honsla ne haare 👏 — Naveen Sahota (@sahota_naveen) November 2, 2020

