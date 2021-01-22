Video of Tamil Nadu forest guard’s emotional goodbye to elephant goes viral

The heartbreaking moment caught on camera is leaving all emotional online.

A tearful goodbye by a forest guard to an elephant is going viral on social media, leaving netizens emotional. The heartwarming bond between the animal and the man taking care of it, got many talking online as to how foresters help these innocent animals.

The video is from Tamil Nadu’s Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. According to local reports, the video was shot when the injured elephant was being transported to a different camp for further treatment.

In the moving clip, the forester can be seen crying and gently stroking the elephant’s trunk while saying, “Whom will I give hereafter…” referring to the fruits he used to provide to that elephant. The officer in the clip.

It’s really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. #GreenGuards #elephants

VC: @karthisathees pic.twitter.com/xMQNop1YfI — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 20, 2021

However, the elephant succumbed despite earnest efforts from the forest department staff on its way to Theppakadu Elephant camp.

The touching video struck a chord with many on social media and even IFS Association commented on it. “Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart. A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death. #GreenWarriors”

Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart. A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death.#GreenWarriors@narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar @vijayanpinarayi https://t.co/p9DPC1Yvp8 — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) January 20, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted:

It’s so touching moment that has brought tears even in our eyes also.

May God give strength to this kind human and peace to his beloved creature! 😔 — Chhavi Singh (@ChhaviEd09) January 21, 2021

Salute to green warriors… Emotions can’t described into words.. Heart touching scene — Bhuppi (@Bhupend89022812) January 21, 2021

Nothing is more sad or more beautiful than this.😔 — Swarup Saha (@Swarup282018) January 21, 2021

May all humans generate such kind of compassion… — Bigshot (@Bigshot008) January 21, 2021

So painful…. Sometime hard to express — &hweta (@sinha_gudiya) January 20, 2021

Pure love.

When you discover love of any being other than humans, you feel very overwhelmed.

As if you are connected with total universal love.

You do not want to possess it any more.

Experiencing it itself is satisfying. https://t.co/M0cwzCasNS — Jignesh Vasani (@jv0027) January 21, 2021

Even if you try your best you can never express emotions in words.

This was pretty emotional 😔 ❤️ https://t.co/y3Hyqnu3j8 — Amogh Rao (@amogh_rao27) January 21, 2021

It reminds of the Avtaar scene where in the giant raptors are flown only by building a connect between the rider and the bird… https://t.co/6IjwXobxL5 — Ravishankar mantha (@RSMAgri) January 21, 2021