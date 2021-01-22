scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Video of Tamil Nadu forest guard’s emotional goodbye to elephant goes viral

The officer in the clip, who is seen crying in the video had been providing care to the elephant earlier at Sadiyaval Elephant camp before the forest decided to shift it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 4:52:13 pm
elephant forest guard goodbye video, guart cries elephant goodbye, injured elephant dies forest guard cries, viral news, indian express, tamil naduThe heartbreaking moment caught on camera is leaving all emotional online.

A tearful goodbye by a forest guard to an elephant is going viral on social media, leaving netizens emotional. The heartwarming bond between the animal and the man taking care of it, got many talking online as to how foresters help these innocent animals.

The video is from Tamil Nadu’s Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. According to local reports, the video was shot when the injured elephant was being transported to a different camp for further treatment.

In the moving clip, the forester can be seen crying and gently stroking the elephant’s trunk while saying, “Whom will I give hereafter…” referring to the fruits he used to provide to that elephant. The officer in the clip.

However, the elephant succumbed despite earnest efforts from the forest department staff on its way to Theppakadu Elephant camp.

The touching video struck a chord with many on social media and even IFS Association commented on it. “Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart. A #Forestor who was taking care of an injured elephant in masinagudi, @MudumalaiTR, #Tamilnadu, crying after its death. #GreenWarriors”

Here’s how netizens reacted:

