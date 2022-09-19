scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

TMC’s Mahua Moitra shares photos of playing football in a saree. Netizens react

Mahua Moitra is seen kicking a ball on a football field wearing a reddish-orange coloured saree with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

TMC, Mahua Moitra, football in saree, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, politics, viral, trendingTMC MP Mahua Moitra shared photos of her playing football in a saree on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra took to Twitter Monday to share a couple of photographs that show her playing football in a saree during the final match of the Krishnanagar MP Cup tournament. Her choice of attire got a reaction from the netizens.

Mahua Moitra is seen kicking the ball on a football field wearing a reddish-orange coloured saree with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses. The first photo shows her kicking the ball and in the second she is seen standing in the goal and making a save.

Also Read |‘India’s real strength’: Photo of footballers praying before match wins internet

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree,” she captioned the post.

See the post below:

Since being shared, the post has received more than 7,500 likes. It also received lots of comments with netizens praising her. Some users also questioned whether a saree was appropriate attire for such an occasion.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, reacted to the post and wrote, “Cool! Love the shot.”

“And you are a striker and a goalkeeper. Awesome!” commented a Twitter user. “You are such a big inspiration to both males & females…you deserve more power in TMC,” said another. “Adorable and we find very few versatile politicians who inspire and provides positivity to keep our hopes alive for a better and stronger country,” posted a third.

“I think we can all agree that a sari is not the most comfotable outfit for sports, all the men around you are dressed in western clothes. The onus on wearing Indian clothes should not be solely on women, why not ask the men to wear dhotis too?” another netizen shared. “I used to play TT in a saree. How lovely seeing you play football!” posted another individual.

On August 16, Mahua Moitra had shared photos of her playing football in a saree during the inauguration of Khela Hobe Dibas.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:33:28 pm
