‘Looks like sitcom’: TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan trolled for Parliament photos

Though actors joining politics is not a new trend, however, newly-elected MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created quite a buzz on social media after they clicked pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day. “And it is us again. First day at Parliament,” Bengali actor Chakraborty tweeted.

However, ignoring their success in the bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections, people on social media chose to troll them for the viral pictures and commented on their ‘inappropriate’ attire.

And its us again

1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

Earlier too, the actors were brutally trolled after their names were announced as candidates. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who contested from Basirhat and Jadavpur respectively, gained popularity and won their seats with a massive margin. While Jahan won the elections by 3,50,369 defeating her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes, Chakraborty won by over 2.9 lakh vote by defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

What are your plans?? What will you do inside Parliament?? ANY IDEA??? — Neha Pansari (@PansariNeha) May 27, 2019

Congratulations on your beauty, make a beautiful image in politics, hearty congratulations — Padam Kothari (@PadamKotharig) May 27, 2019

An sansad mai bhi dikhega asli glamour.#allthebest https://t.co/wVPJ1XDPrN — The Neutral (@TheNeutral9) May 28, 2019

We should not complain that India don’t have parliamentarians like Spain, Canada etc… we have glamour too 😜😜 https://t.co/GnU1BjCFFm — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) May 28, 2019

Any idea what will they do inside parliament ? #LokSabhaElections2019 https://t.co/PVCr8rr1iS — Krishna Kumar Gowda (@Kris_Gowda) May 28, 2019

Just another photoshoot opportunity for the actors. https://t.co/bMYP9LpGgo — Kunal (@kcunal) May 28, 2019

However, many came in support of the two MPs and congratulated them for their term ahead.

Time has changed.

Love you both and good luck for a new inning. 😃😆😆 — Arun Mishra (@arunat35) May 28, 2019

Best of luck both of you. The youth has a lot of hopes from you guys ❤ — Vaibhavi Mane (@epicbreadie) May 28, 2019