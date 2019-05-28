Toggle Menu
‘Looks like sitcom’: TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan trolled for Parliament photos

Ignoring their success in the bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections, people on social media chose to troll them for the viral pictures and commented on their 'inappropriate' attire.  

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who contested from Basirhat and Jadavpur respectively, gained popularity and won their seats with a massive margin.

Though actors joining politics is not a new trend, however, newly-elected MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created quite a buzz on social media after they clicked pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day. “And it is us again. First day at Parliament,” Bengali actor Chakraborty tweeted.

However, ignoring their success in the bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections, people on social media chose to troll them for the viral pictures and commented on their ‘inappropriate’ attire.

Earlier too, the actors were brutally trolled after their names were announced as candidates. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who contested from Basirhat and Jadavpur respectively, gained popularity and won their seats with a massive margin. While Jahan won the elections by 3,50,369 defeating her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes, Chakraborty won by over 2.9 lakh vote by defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

However, many came in support of the two MPs and congratulated them for their term ahead.

