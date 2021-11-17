scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
‘I am feeling disgusted’: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty complains as 7000 photos, 500 videos deleted from iPhone

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Mimi Chakraborty was perplexed whether to 'cry or cry out loud' after losing her 7,000 pictures and 500 videos on iPhone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 17, 2021 8:38:27 pm
West Bengal MP Mimi Chakraborty tweeted for help after her iPhone gallery was wiped clean and she lost 7,000 photos and 500 videos. The 32-year-old Trinamool Congress MP tagged Apple and Apple Support and wrote that she ‘feels disgusted’.

The Jadavpur MP wrote, “7000 pictures 500 videos All got deleted from gallery i don’t know what to do cry or cry out loud. PS: All methods to revive tried nd done didn’t help @Apple @iPhone_News I feel disgusted @AppleSupport.”

People on Twitter rallied for her help as they offered suggestions and solutions. A few others also criticised her tweet, saying that the Lok Sabha MP is only bothered about her pictures.

“Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos. Must hurt so much to not be able to post TikToks/Reels,” commented Subham Mitra, a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user, Pradosh Chandra Mitter drew parallels between people losing everything during natural disasters and the MP losing her pictures. “People lost everything in flood, rain and cyclone, Covid. They don’t know whether to cry or laugh seeing this tweet from an elected representative who didn’t tweet anything at least to show her support and an assuring word for them,” tweeted Mitter.

Earlier this month, on November 9, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after food-delivery app Swiggy cancelled his order. Netizens shared a lot of hilarious memes and called his act ‘trivial’.

Chakroborty is an actress turned politician and she got elected from Jadavpur constituency in 2019. The young MP is quite active on social media and has been amazing netizens with jaw-dropping reels and photos.

