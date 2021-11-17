‘I am feeling disgusted’: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty complains as 7000 photos, 500 videos deleted from iPhone

West Bengal MP Mimi Chakraborty tweeted for help after her iPhone gallery was wiped clean and she lost 7,000 photos and 500 videos. The 32-year-old Trinamool Congress MP tagged Apple and Apple Support and wrote that she ‘feels disgusted’.

The Jadavpur MP wrote, “7000 pictures 500 videos All got deleted from gallery i don’t know what to do cry or cry out loud. PS: All methods to revive tried nd done didn’t help @Apple @iPhone_News I feel disgusted @AppleSupport.”

7000 pictures

500 videos

All got deleted from gallery i don’t know what to do cry or cry out loud.

PS: All methods to revive tried nd done didn’t help @Apple @iPhone_News

I feel disgusted @AppleSupport — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) November 17, 2021

People on Twitter rallied for her help as they offered suggestions and solutions. A few others also criticised her tweet, saying that the Lok Sabha MP is only bothered about her pictures.

“Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos. Must hurt so much to not be able to post TikToks/Reels,” commented Subham Mitra, a Twitter user.

Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos. Must hurt so much to not be able to post TikToks/Reels. https://t.co/cWSChZqfPS — Subham Mitra (@mitraspeaketh_) November 17, 2021

Another Twitter user, Pradosh Chandra Mitter drew parallels between people losing everything during natural disasters and the MP losing her pictures. “People lost everything in flood, rain and cyclone, Covid. They don’t know whether to cry or laugh seeing this tweet from an elected representative who didn’t tweet anything at least to show her support and an assuring word for them,” tweeted Mitter.

People lost everything in flood, rain and cyclone, Covid. They don’t know whether to cry or laugh seeing this tweet from an elected representative who didn’t tweet anything atleast to show her support and an assuring word for them. https://t.co/JBQldX6C1S — Pradosh Chandra Mitter (@ChiriyaKhana) November 17, 2021

We should reduce our dependence on the digital world! Because, these type of disasters are becoming imminent!😪 — Arunava Sanyal (@asanyal52) November 17, 2021

I lost my important document in tunes backup which i have encrypted, i properly know the password still it is showing incorrect! @Apple @AppleSupport they are helpless https://t.co/6NgwLAt34j — Bhavik Solanki (@BhavikS40818428) November 17, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier this month, on November 9, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after food-delivery app Swiggy cancelled his order. Netizens shared a lot of hilarious memes and called his act ‘trivial’.

Chakroborty is an actress turned politician and she got elected from Jadavpur constituency in 2019. The young MP is quite active on social media and has been amazing netizens with jaw-dropping reels and photos.