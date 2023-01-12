‘Who knows where it may lead me?’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra prepares tea at a roadside stall

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has grabbed attention online after she posted a video where she is seen making tea at a roadside tea stall. The parliamentarian, known for her no-holds-barred remarks, also reacted to a few users in the comments section.

In the video shared on Twitter, Moitra is seen adding sugar to boiling tea and the vendor helps her in serving the beverage to the customers. Customers standing in front of the stall are seen watching her in surprise.

“Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-),” Moitra tweeted. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 281,400 views on Twitter.

As a user mocked her saying the video shows her only mixing sugar and it will only lead her to staying a TMC MP, the West Bengal MP quipped, “Well, if I had to upload video of entire 10 min process from boiling water & ginger to adding tea leaves, it would be a Saas Bahu serial, not a tweet. Btw, no tulsi added.” The user’s comment read, “All the video shows is you mixing sugar in the already boiling tea.This will lead you to being a TMC MP. Oh wait….”

Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-) pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 11, 2023

Some users regarded the tweet as a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A user commented, “One chaiwala is enough for the country..,Don’t know if country can now accommodate a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions…” Another user commented, “Next PM perhaps.” A third user commented, “I bet you know where it would take you!”

In September last year, Moitra shared a couple of photographs showing her playing football in a saree. Her choice of attire garnered several reactions online. Clad in a reddish-orange coloured saree with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses, the MP was seen kicking the ball and also making a save.