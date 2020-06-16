A Bengaluru mural features iconic scene from film Titanic with COVID-19 twist

A mural in Bengaluru of an iconic scene from the film Titanic features a twist to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.
Instead of the scene where one character is holding the other, the mural features them standing apart with surgical masks on their faces.
Take a look here:
Social distancing, as conceptualised in #Bengaluru by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LQGVl5QOva
— Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 15, 2020
Recently, the Assam Police shared a similar meme on their Twitter handle to urge people to practise social distancing.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Is that Jack the vampire? :) @baadalvirus
— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) June 15, 2020
He is going to die anyway.. 🤣
— abhilashkotagiri (@abhi_kotagiri) June 15, 2020
Call it what it actually is, “Social Engineering”.
— Sumit Kathare (@SumitKathare) June 15, 2020
This picture looks like Jack is going to push Rose overboard.
— Yasar Arafath (@yasarabrar) June 15, 2020
India has recorded 3.43 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far, and there have been 9,900 deaths due to the virus.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.