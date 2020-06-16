A Bengaluru mural features iconic scene from film Titanic with COVID-19 twist

In the mural, the coupe is presumably at a one-meter distance, as per the social distancing protocol. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ralph Alex Arakal) In the mural, the coupe is presumably at a one-meter distance, as per the social distancing protocol. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ralph Alex Arakal)

A mural in Bengaluru of an iconic scene from the film Titanic features a twist to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Instead of the scene where one character is holding the other, the mural features them standing apart with surgical masks on their faces.

Take a look here:

Recently, the Assam Police shared a similar meme on their Twitter handle to urge people to practise social distancing.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Is that Jack the vampire? :) @baadalvirus — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) June 15, 2020

He is going to die anyway.. 🤣 — abhilashkotagiri (@abhi_kotagiri) June 15, 2020

Call it what it actually is, “Social Engineering”. — Sumit Kathare (@SumitKathare) June 15, 2020

This picture looks like Jack is going to push Rose overboard. — Yasar Arafath (@yasarabrar) June 15, 2020

India has recorded 3.43 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far, and there have been 9,900 deaths due to the virus.

