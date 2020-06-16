scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

A Bengaluru mural features iconic scene from film Titanic with COVID-19 twist

In the mural by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the lead characters from the film Titanic maintain physical distance and wear surgical masks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 7:36:41 pm
Titanic pose, jack and rose pose, Titanic pose social distancing, Titanic pose wall mural, Bangalore, Trending news, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Indian Express news. In the mural, the coupe is presumably at a one-meter distance, as per the social distancing protocol. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ralph Alex Arakal)

A mural in Bengaluru of an iconic scene from the film Titanic features a twist to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Instead of the scene where one character is holding the other, the mural features them standing apart with surgical masks on their faces.

Take a look here:

Recently, the Assam Police shared a similar meme on their Twitter handle to urge people to practise social distancing.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

India has recorded 3.43 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far, and there have been 9,900 deaths due to the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement