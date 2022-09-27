scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Tinder India’s post about relationships inspires meme fest

Tinder India’s post about the ‘talking stage’ of relationship has created a new meme format that involves an ice cream tub.

Tinder India, Tinder India viral tweets, Tinder India memes, Ice cream tub meme format, Relationship memes tinder, Tinder India expectation vs reality, Indian express

In the strange world of internet, anything can become meme material. Earlier this week, one of Tinder India’s Twitter posts about relationships created a new meme format.

In the witty post, that replicates the expectation vs reality trope, the online dating portal shared a picture of an ice cream tub with its lid closed. Alongside there was a picture of the same ice cream tub with its lid open. However, instead of ice cream, there were garlic and green chillies stored in it.

The picture of the closed ice cream tub which represented hope and excitement was titled “when you start talking to them”, while the open ice cream tub with chillies and garlic was titled “but they keep talking about their ex”.

This simple but relatable tweet about the “talking stage” in a relationship soon prompted netizens to share their own take on the ice-cream tub pictures.

Using the format, a Twitter user wrote, “when you see them vs when you start talking to them”. Commenting on the latest feud between Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar, another person wrote, “Maine Payal Hai Chankai vs O Sajna”.

Not just individuals but even brands took part in this impromptu meme fest. Testbook, a competitive exam preparation website, wrote, “When you do group study vs After that your performance in exam”.

This is not the first time that an unsuspecting tweet inspired a barrage of memes or a Twitter trend. In August, the netizens turned a finance guru’s advice into a trend in which people posted about what they sought to achieve by ‘By age 30’.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:37:07 am
