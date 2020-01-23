‘This is gold’: Tinder India, Netflix India had a chat on Valentine’s Day plans and Durex stole the show

The hilarious conversation among the three brands left netizens in splits. The hilarious conversation among the three brands left netizens in splits.

An interesting conversation between Netflix India and Tinder about Valentine’s Day plans has people laughing out loud on the social media. The interaction began when Tinder reminded people to ‘get a life by swipping right’. But Netflix India wasn’t going to let the dating app steal all the limelight. It remarked, “Bacha lena apne love life ko (Save your love life)”.

Bacha lena apne love life ko! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

“What’s your plan? Chill karna hai?” Tinder India asked, poking fun at the streaming company’s tagline as many spend time being a couch potato. But Netflix too had a sassy reply ready. It said, “Swipes right on this plan.”

*swipes right on this plan* — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

Seeing the streaming service company ringing in its tagline, Tinder got excited and wrote, “We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM”.

We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

And soon, people were hooked onto the conversation, lauding the people behind both the Twitter handles and many dubbed it as a hot and sensuous chat. Many tagged Oyo, who provides couple-friendly rooms while others tagged Durex. And as the fun continued, it was the condom company’s tweet that stole the show online.

@DurexIndia you may want to give some precautionary measure.@oyorooms are you ready??

😜😜😜😜 — NITIN PATHAK (@_Ni3_pathak) January 20, 2020

You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don’t get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai! — Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 21, 2020

People loved the chat, and couldn’t stop laughing about it, other brands too joined in to have some fun.

To

The admins of @Tinder_India @NetflixIndia @DurexIndia

I said it once and I’ll say it again.

You all are irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/LO9ffVYjDk — Prakhar. (@SP7Prakhar) January 22, 2020

Nothing but the sweetest of climax to your chill! — Baskin Robbins India (@BaskinRobbinsIn) January 21, 2020

Guys, do you want us to find the perfect house for you? 🏠 https://t.co/FrXbylgQ60 — Pincoded (@PincodedChennai) January 21, 2020

Bahut hi RANGeen mijaaz hain aap sabke. Humein bhi yaad kar liya karo kabhi kabhi. — Shalimar Paints (@ShalimarPaints_) January 22, 2020

We have a winner! 😆 — Ramjit13 (@ramjit_13) January 22, 2020

If @Tinder_India and @NetflixIndia are together, how am I supposed to sob in my loneliness? https://t.co/PHypgpSqcg — rish (@bish_rish) January 21, 2020

