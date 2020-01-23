Follow Us:
Thursday, January 23, 2020

‘This is gold’: Tinder India, Netflix India had a chat on Valentine’s Day plans and Durex stole the show

People were hooked onto the conversation, lauding the people behind both the Twitter handles and many dubbed it as a hot and Twitter thread sensuous chat. Many tagged Oyo, who provides couple-friendly rooms to young people while others tagged Durex.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 5:24:33 pm
The hilarious conversation among the three brands left netizens in splits.

An interesting conversation between Netflix India and Tinder about Valentine’s Day plans has people laughing out loud on the social media. The interaction began when Tinder reminded people to ‘get a life by swipping right’. But Netflix India wasn’t going to let the dating app steal all the limelight. It remarked, “Bacha lena apne love life ko (Save your love life)”.

“What’s your plan? Chill karna hai?” Tinder India asked, poking fun at the streaming company’s tagline as many spend time being a couch potato. But Netflix too had a sassy reply ready. It said, “Swipes right on this plan.”

Seeing the streaming service company ringing in its tagline, Tinder got excited and wrote, “We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM”.

And soon, people were hooked onto the conversation, lauding the people behind both the Twitter handles and many dubbed it as a hot and sensuous chat. Many tagged Oyo, who provides couple-friendly rooms while others tagged Durex. And as the fun continued, it was the condom company’s tweet that stole the show online.

People loved the chat, and couldn’t stop laughing about it, other brands too joined in to have some fun.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement