Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Time when wheat used to be Rs 1.6 per kg’: Bill from 1987 fascinates netizens

The old bill of wheat produce sold to the Food Corporation of India has intrigued internet users.

wheat price, old bill of wheat, wheat at 1.6 rs per kg, wheat price in India, cost of wheat, fci, indian expressThe "J form" is an income proof for a farmer who sells his crop and were earlier issued manually by commission agents.
‘Time when wheat used to be Rs 1.6 per kg’: Bill from 1987 fascinates netizens
Reminiscing the bygone days when the price of wheat was only Rs 1.6 per kg, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has shared the photograph of a bill from 1987. The old bill of wheat produce sold to the Food Corporation of India has intrigued internet users.

Sharing his grandfather’s “J form”, sale receipt of a farmer’s agricultural produce in mandis, Kaswan tweeted, “Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India.” He also added that his grandfather had the habit of maintaining records.

“This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself,” Kaswan further told in comments section.

Users were intrigued by the price of wheat and lauded he habit of Kaswan’s grandfather. A user commented, “Amazing. The elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn.” Another user commented, “Th J form , one the most important document for the farmer..”

The “J form” is an income proof for a farmer who sells his crop and were earlier issued manually by commission agents. Several agents used to keep these forms with themselves before the digitisation of the J form rather than providing it to the farmers.

Last year witnessed a hike in wheat prices worldwide owing to lower production and higher demand amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In November last year, the all-India daily average retail price was recorded at 36.98 per kg, inching closer to sugar price and becoming almost equal to that of rice.

In December last year, a photograph of a receipt a Karnataka farmer received after travelling 415 km to Bengaluru had gone viral. The farmer from Gadag received a mere Rs 8.36 for 205 kg onion, leaving netizens sympathising with his plight.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 09:04 IST
Jan 03: Latest News
