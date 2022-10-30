‘Feels apocalyptic’: Striking time-lapse video captures Moon ‘descending’ behind Seattle tower

Observing the Moon can be nothing short of mesmerising, as a high-definition time-lapse video of the same, which has been going viral on Twitter, shows.

On Saturday, US-based photographer Sigma Sreedharan shared a video that captures the movement of Tuesday’s crescent moon as it goes past the Space Needle, an observation tower in Seattle. In her video, the Moon appears overblown and details such as craters and the earthshine that surrounds it are also prominently visible.

Sharing the 15-second clip, Sreedharan wrote, “Here’s a timelapse video of last night’s #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec”.

Here’s a timelapse video of last night’s #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec. pic.twitter.com/MF5TukYlP5 — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 29, 2022

That is the power lines. I removed it in the still, but too much work to edit it out of 400 photos in the timelapse. I am far enough away from space needle that focusing on space needle has the moon in my hyperfocal distance allowing both the objects to appear sharp. — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 29, 2022

I chose my exposure settings to max exposure possible without blowing out highlights on the bright part of the moon and then brought out shadows in post to get the earthshine to show. It is easier to bring out shadow details, but impossible to fix blown out highlights. — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 30, 2022

The time lapse is so bizarre because the lack of stars makes it feel like the moon is just casually walking by instead of the whole Earth rotating. — Ovis Ex Machina (@SheepMachine) October 29, 2022

This is breathtaking. I’ve lived near Seattle since 2006 and every time I see the Needle my chest still swells with pride. This just takes it to a whole new level. — Darren Mart (@buddyknavery) October 29, 2022

Even more Wow! than the still photograph. This is incredible. Nice work!! — Ken Scovill 🌊🌊 (@kscovil1) October 29, 2022

It feels very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing down to earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it — Rob (@rhughesjr) October 29, 2022

Just bookmarked this tweet. One of the most beautiful captures I’ve seen on Twitter. You’re incredibly talented. — RedClayRambler (@RedClayRamble) October 30, 2022

Her video has gathered over four lakh views and more than 12,700 likes. Appreciating Sreedharan’s photography skills, a Twitter user wrote, “Just bookmarked this tweet. One of the most beautiful captures I’ve seen on Twitter. You’re incredibly talented.”

People also commented on the surreal look of the video. “It feels very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing down to earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it,” said a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The time-lapse is so bizarre because the lack of stars makes it feel like the moon is just casually walking by instead of the whole Earth rotating.”