scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

‘Feels apocalyptic’: Striking time-lapse video captures Moon ‘descending’ behind Seattle tower

The 15-second clip was captured by US-based photographer Sigma Sreedharan.

waxing crescent moon, waxing crescent moon time lapse videos, viral moon time-lapse video, Seattle-based photographer Sigma Sreedharan, viral Seattle sky needle video, indian express

Observing the Moon can be nothing short of mesmerising, as a high-definition time-lapse video of the same, which has been going viral on Twitter, shows.

On Saturday, US-based photographer Sigma Sreedharan shared a video that captures the movement of Tuesday’s crescent moon as it goes past the Space Needle, an observation tower in Seattle. In her video, the Moon appears overblown and details such as craters and the earthshine that surrounds it are also prominently visible.

ALSO READ |#SolarEclipse trends on Twitter. See photographs of the last solar eclipse of the year

Sharing the 15-second clip, Sreedharan wrote, “Here’s a timelapse video of last night’s #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec”.

Her video has gathered over four lakh views and more than 12,700 likes. Appreciating Sreedharan’s photography skills, a Twitter user wrote, “Just bookmarked this tweet. One of the most beautiful captures I’ve seen on Twitter. You’re incredibly talented.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

People also commented on the surreal look of the video. “It feels very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing down to earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it,” said a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The time-lapse is so bizarre because the lack of stars makes it feel like the moon is just casually walking by instead of the whole Earth rotating.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:35:58 pm
Next Story

How to clean iron cookware?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement