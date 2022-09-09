Watch: Time-lapse video captures short burst of Mumbai rain

Mumbai rain has attained a legendary status in pop culture. Despite the infrastructural woes, people look forward to the rainy season from June to September. A time-lapse video that captures a short but intense spell of rain in the Indian financial capital is going viral.

The video shows how a normal day in Mumbai gives way first to a drizzle and then to heavy rains. Soon the rain stops and the sky clears up with sunlight pouring through. These dramatic changes in weather appear to be recorded from a skyscraper as one can see the city landscape in the background.

The video, which has so far gathered over 10,000 likes, was posted on Twitter by Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) on Thursday. “This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday! #Mumbai #MumbaiRains,” Rupanagudi, a railway official, wrote.

This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday! #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/1tpEWTc97i — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 8, 2022

look at the visibility, it has improved a lot – it's like Nature cleansed the air.. 😃 — Hemnath Gops (@gl_gops) September 8, 2022

Beautifully captured! Rain or shine, #Mumbai traffic is relentless 😂 — Anagha Paranjape-Purohit (@anaghapp) September 8, 2022

Yesterday captured this thunderstorm from my apartment window wagle estate view Mumbai 80… It is 4:30 pm pic.twitter.com/J3Y4RzKgUs — Jignesh Gajra Bhanushali 🇮🇳 (@GajraJignesh) September 8, 2022

Brilliant capture, it was scary watching this from my home but a surreal experience too. — ஸ்ரீ ராம்🇮🇳 (@NothingwhenIgo) September 8, 2022

This is new normal Unless we prepare for flash floods, difficult to face it Hope politicians spend some time towards new change@chennaiweather @PMOIndia — aYn (@AYaaN27J) September 8, 2022

Pretty standard storm here in Australia. Just need to make sure trampoline is tied down or else it'll bounce down the street when storm hits. — Boganesque (@boganesque) September 8, 2022

This is what was happening in Pune too y'day – repeated short bursts of extremely intense rain — Sanjeev Nambudiri (@sanjeevnambudir) September 8, 2022

Many netizens commented how short but intense rains had become common around India and the world.

A Twitter user wrote, “This been happening in central and north india for the whole monsoon, which has yet to arrive 😒”.

Another user wrote, “Pretty standard storm here in Australia. Just need to make sure trampoline is tied down or else it’ll bounce down the street when storm hits.”

“Brilliant capture, it was scary watching this from my home but a surreal experience too,” wrote another user, appreciating the stunning visuals.