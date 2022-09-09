scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Watch: Time-lapse video captures short burst of Mumbai rain

Many netizens comment how short but intense rains have become common around India and the world.

Mumbai rains, Mumbai rains time-lapse, Mumbai rains viral video, time lapse catches short mumbai rains, intense mumbai rains, Indian expressThe rainy season in Mumbai lasts from June to September.

Mumbai rain has attained a legendary status in pop culture. Despite the infrastructural woes, people look forward to the rainy season from June to September. A time-lapse video that captures a short but intense spell of rain in the Indian financial capital is going viral.

The video shows how a normal day in Mumbai gives way first to a drizzle and then to heavy rains. Soon the rain stops and the sky clears up with sunlight pouring through. These dramatic changes in weather appear to be recorded from a skyscraper as one can see the city landscape in the background.

ALSO READ |Pakistan journalist reports standing neck-deep in water. Watch video

The video, which has so far gathered over 10,000 likes, was posted on Twitter by Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) on Thursday. “This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday! #Mumbai #MumbaiRains,” Rupanagudi, a railway official, wrote.

Many netizens commented how short but intense rains had become common around India and the world.

A Twitter user wrote, “This been happening in central and north india for the whole monsoon, which has yet to arrive 😒”.

Another user wrote, “Pretty standard storm here in Australia. Just need to make sure trampoline is tied down or else it’ll bounce down the street when storm hits.”

“Brilliant capture, it was scary watching this from my home but a surreal experience too,” wrote another user, appreciating the stunning visuals.

