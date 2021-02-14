‘Till we break bread together again’: Smriti Irani’s post on Sushma Swaraj’s birth anniversary goes viral

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 44,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens remembering the politician. (Source: smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s heartfelt tribute to late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj on her 69th birth anniversary has left netizens emotional.

Taking to her social media account, Irani wrote, “She was the first call on the 14th of Feb every year… Breaking into peals of laughter when I said, ‘Birthday nahi Valentine wish karne ke liye phone kiya.’ Joyous in her response she would make a promise to catch up over a meal or a cup of tea.”

Read the full post here:

In her post, Irani also remembered the time when Swaraj celebrated her Amethi success. “The victory lunch of Amethi was so planned that she took care to book a table at her favourite restaurant herself, sent a saree for me to wear that day… a table, a meal we could partake in no more. Happy birthday, Di ❤️ till we break bread together again.”

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 44,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens remembering the politician, who was popular for her quick responses to those who reached out to her.