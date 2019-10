With Diwali just around the corner, social media app TikTok has newly-introduced Diwali-themed stickers, effects, and filters. #tiktokdiwali is currently trending on the app with many of its most popular users putting up posts with the hashtag.

The app has introduced fireworks and lanterns as stickers, which seem to popular among TikTok users. Take a look at some of the popular clips:

Various celebrities also used TikTok to wish their fans.