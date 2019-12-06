As onion prices stay high, here are the hilarious videos TikTok users made about #OnionCrisis

As high onion prices continue to make people cry, here are some funny videos trending on the app to give you some relief. As high onion prices continue to make people cry, here are some funny videos trending on the app to give you some relief.

The soaring price of onions has prompted people to take to social media where they’ve shared hilarious memes and jokes about their situation. Now, the #OnionCrisis has even hit TikTok.

Indian users on the short video app have come up with hilarious videos to show how the rise in the price of the bulb has affected them. While some are funny videos about people stealing the bulb instead of money, others put up videos in which they locked onions safely with jewellery. One shows an autorickshaw passenger paying for a ride with onions.

Here are some of the funniest videos :

