Saturday, December 28, 2019

As onion prices stay high, here are the hilarious videos TikTok users made about #OnionCrisis

Indian users on the short video app have come up with hilarious videos to show how the rise in the price of the bulb has affected them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2019 12:43:14 pm
onion, onion price, onion price hike, onion crisis, tiktok funny videos, tiktok onion price videos, viral news, indian express As high onion prices continue to make people cry, here are some funny videos trending on  the app to give you some relief.

The soaring price of onions has prompted people to take to social media where they’ve shared hilarious memes and jokes about their situation. Now, the #OnionCrisis has even hit TikTok.

Indian users on the short video app have come up with hilarious videos to show how the rise in the price of the bulb has affected them. While some are funny videos about people stealing the bulb instead of money, others put up videos in which they locked onions safely with jewellery. One shows an autorickshaw passenger paying for a ride with onions.

Here are some of the funniest videos :

 

 

 

 

 

