Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Must Read

With hashtag #happyholi2020 trending,TikTok kick starts Holi celebrations

With the newly-introduced Holi themed filters and stickers, users are spreading festive cheer on the app with their pictures and video of celebrations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 7, 2020 3:11:18 pm
Holi, TikTok, Holi tiktok videos, Holi 2020, Holi on TikTok, 2020 Holi tiktok videos, Holi celebrations on tiktok, Trending news, Indian Express news Users have already kick stated their Holi celebrations on TikTok by posting pictures and videos under the trending hashtag #happyholi2020

This year’s Holi, the festival of colours, falls on March 10. However, TikTok users have already started the celebrations on the video-sharing app.

With the newly-introduced Holi themed filters and stickers, users are spreading festive cheer on the app with their pictures and video of celebrations. People are also sharing Holi wishes on the platform.

Take a look at some of the most viewed Holi videos under the trending hashtag #happyholi2020:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement