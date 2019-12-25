TikTok Rewind 2019: Biggest trends, viral videos and challenges in India

From most video videos to top challenges, here’s everything that dominated the small-video making app in 2019. From most video videos to top challenges, here’s everything that dominated the small-video making app in 2019.

TikTok, the Chinese small-video app which allows users to create short videos and then share them, created quite a buzz in 2019. The app, owned by ByteDance, provided a ‘perfect’ platform to people chasing fame with a tinge of fun. From facing a ban in India to acquiring highest userbase, there was never a dull moment for the app. Breaking barriers, the app also went on to become immensely popular in India’s hinterland.

As the year draws to a close, we take a look at the top trends of 2019.

The 2019 TikTok trends include top creators, viral videos, occasions, celebrities, challenges, content categories, tracks, campaign, music artists and breakout creators that stood out in engaging the community in 2019.

Flooded with lakhs of videos daily, some of these “were so epic that they immediately graduated to the viral video status”. From various funny hashtag challenges to educational and music videos, here are the top five viral videos on the app.

While Garima Chaurasia’s dance on Emiway Bantai song – Bhaut Hard garnered over 120 million views, Madhuri Dixit’s TikTok-joining video featured among the top 5 videos with 23 million views.

With growing fame of music videos on the app, TikTok almost became a launchpad for diverse videos with catchy music. Among the zillions tunes that created a buzz on the platform, here are the top five tracks that dominated the video-making app.

‘O Saki Saki’ emerged as the top song getting over 2 billion views, followed by ‘Lehanga’ (1.6 billion views), ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ (1.2 billion views), ‘Slowly Slowly’ (1.2 billion views), and ‘She Dont Know’ (1 billion views).

According to the company, TikTok now has become “a go-to platform for all the music artists, budding independent musicians and labels to promote their music before their song gets released on music streaming platforms”. And it wasn’t just for renowned playback singers but even independent artistes like Vaibhav Verma, Krishna Singh and Varsha Tripathi who broke through to wider audiences this year on the app.

While Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh became the top artistes as their songs clocked the highest creations on TikTok, among independent artistes who got popularity in the year on TikTok were Gajendra Verma, Urvashi Kiran Sharma and Krishna Singh.

Here are top five new songs in Independent/pop music category that had most participation — ‘Lehanga’ (3.2M videos) by Jass Manak; ‘Pachtaoge’ (2.7M videos) by Arijit Singh; ‘8 Parche’ (2.6M videos) by Baani Sandhu; ‘Ik Tera’ (919.4K videos) by Maninder Buttar; ‘Dil Mera Blast’ (887.7K videos) by Darshan Raval.

Top three viral music challenges that dominated the platform were #OyeOye #taktaktak and #iusedtobesobeautiful.

A great part apart from the lip-sync video are the trending challenges on the platform and there are thousands of viral challenges around the globe that got everyone hooked. In India, the top five challenges that “pushed users to innovate and bring out ideas to delight and entertain the 200 million strong community” were — #MyJourney (6.5 billion views), #2OfMe (5.3 billion views), #ILoveMyIndia (4.4 billion views), #TakTakTak (2.2 billion views) and #PlayCool (1.8 billion views).

Along with these viral challenges and musical hashtags that ruled the platform, top five TikTok campaigns that saw huge participation on the app were: #EduTok with total creations of 13 million and a whopping 60 billion views, followed by #CricketWorldCup with 2.8 million total creations and 13.3 billion views, #PetBFF 511.7 K total creations and 2.7 billion views, #WaitASecToReflect with total creations of 210.1K and total views of 951.5 million and #SafeHumSafeInternet saw 148.1 K total creations and 939.1 million views.

The top five occasions when netizens used the app more were Diwali (29.7 billion views), ICC Cricket World Cup (13.3 billion views), Independence Day (4.3 billion views), Holi (2.5 billion views) and Mother’s Day (2 billion views).

Fans love to follow their favourite celebrities on social media platforms and TikTok is no different. Here are the top five celebrities for this year, who engaged followers in creative ways — Jacqueline Fernandez (9.6 million followers), Riteish Deshmukh (7.2 million followers), Kapil Sharma (2.2 million followers), DJ Bravo (1.8 million followers) and Madhuri Dixit (1.4 million followers).

According to the platform, “creators are the soul” of the app. “While everyone had something unique to share, some of them have struck a chord with the community with their lively and engaging content, created in their own distinctive style.” According to the data released by the company, in India, top creators for this year were Awez Darbar (Followers: 20.0 Million), Garima Chaurasia (Followers: 17.2 Million), Awal Ts Madaan (Followers: 6.7 Million) among others.

