From Shilpa Shetty to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, celebs join the #panipuri TikTok trend

The latest hashtag that is trending on the short-form video-sharing app TikTok is #Panipuri. From pani puri eating competitions to introducing followers to varieties of pani puris, videos of the humble Indian snack garnered close to 520 million views on the platform.

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Kunal Kapur have also shared video of their love for the snack. Take a look at some of the most popular videos under the hashtag #panipuri here:

With food emerging as one of the popular categories on the platform, TikTok recently has launched the #TikTokFoodie campaign to encourage people to share videos of food and promote Indian food culture.

