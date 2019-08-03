TikTok for good: Video app partners with NGO to promote #CleanIndia challenge

TikTok, the world’s leading app for short-form mobile videos, has taken social media by storm. And while in India it was banned for a brief period owing to claims that the medium was being used to promote pornographic elements, it vowed to change for good. Now, as part of using the medium to drive some positive change, the brand has joined hands with an NGO to support Swachh Bharat Mission.

Partnering with a youth volunteer non-profit organisation, Bhumi, the app launched #CleanIndia challenge on its platform to draw focus on sanitation in the country. As part of the challenge, users are sharing before and after videos by cleaning their neighbourhood.

Of course, there have been some funny and quirky twists to this challenge too owing to the nature of the medium.

And the initiative is not just for getting a few likes and shares in the virtual world. As part of the cleanliness campaign, the NGO will conduct and host cleanliness drives across multiple cities pan India to encourage TikTok users and citizens to volunteer in this mission. According to a statement released by the company, “The entire campaign will culminate into 100+ events spread across 30+ cities, starting from August 2nd until October 2nd, 2019 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and help achieve the Swachh Bharat Mission of a cleaner India.”