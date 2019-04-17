Toggle Menu
TikTok ban in India: Netizens celebrate with memes and jokes

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the video-centric app, that allows its users to create and share short videos, is quite popular among youngster around the world.

While the ban is sure to affect the apps user base across India, many have taken this opportunity to mock and troll the users

After the Madras High Court refused to stay its order banning the popular mobile app TikTok, the government asked Google and Apple to comply with the court order and remove the app on Tuesday. Following which, the app has been taken off from Android’s Google Play and iOS’ App Store.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the video-centric app allows its users to create and share short videos and is quite popular among youngster around the world.

While the move is sure to affect the app user base across India, many have taken this opportunity to mock and troll the users with memes and jokes. Using hashtag #TikTokBan, Twitter is flooded with netizens celebrating the ‘ban’.

