TikTok ban in India: Netizens celebrate with memes and jokes

After the Madras High Court refused to stay its order banning the popular mobile app TikTok, the government asked Google and Apple to comply with the court order and remove the app on Tuesday. Following which, the app has been taken off from Android’s Google Play and iOS’ App Store.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the video-centric app allows its users to create and share short videos and is quite popular among youngster around the world.

While the move is sure to affect the app user base across India, many have taken this opportunity to mock and troll the users with memes and jokes. Using hashtag #TikTokBan, Twitter is flooded with netizens celebrating the ‘ban’.

*After realising tiktok is going to be banned in India*

Me: pic.twitter.com/inQEXgKSOV — not a mystery anymore! (@youhtweets10) April 16, 2019

Saddened to hear about demise of Tiktok India. 😁😅 2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio

#TikTokban #tiktokbanIndia pic.twitter.com/7349IONpIO — Himanshu Singh (@itshimanshu4u) April 17, 2019

Manjul Khattar right now ~#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/8CrTt0OlgQ — S h α s h ω α t (@_Shakti_maan) April 16, 2019