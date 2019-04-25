After Madras HC lifts ban on TikTok, people celebrate on social media with memes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday moved to lift the ban on popular video app TikTok in the country with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.

In a statement, the TikTok’s parent company Bytedance said that the company’s efforts to fight against misuse of the platform has been recognised. “The work is never done on our end. We are committed to continuously enhancing our safety features as a testament to our ongoing commitment to our users in India,” it said.

The court backtracked on its own order where it ordered the central government to prohibit new TikTok downloads, saying the app was encouraging pornography and could expose children to sexual predators.

Following the ban, the popular short video app was removed for Apple and Google play store. Although it must be noted that the ban only affected potential new users from trying the app, as old users who already had the app could continue using it.

As soon as the decision was announced, many celebrated that the ban had been lifted. Many took to Twitter to celebrate the high court’s decision and came up with memes to express how TikTok users feel.

Sample these.

Madras High court lifts the ban from Tik tok.

Meanwhile Manjul Khattar n Bahot Hard Girls be like :#TikTok pic.twitter.com/fl0MS2J4dD — Anshuman (@Anshuman88m) April 24, 2019

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok video app.#TikTok users be like: pic.twitter.com/hSYMNRpQ7K — Rofl Jashoda (@Rofl_Jashoda) April 24, 2019

Madras High Court lifts ban on #TikTok

Meanwhile TikTok users and Fans be like 😂 : pic.twitter.com/iZQicHaWjh — Sanya (@sanyataneja14) April 24, 2019

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok video app Le Tik-Tok users*#TikTok pic.twitter.com/akhQrGjf8l — Rahul | राहुल 🇮🇳 (@RahulMishra5597) April 24, 2019

A spokesman for TikTok said the company welcomed the court’s decision. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our users better,” he said.