‘Tikki rasgulla chat’: The weird twist to dessert continues, leaves netizens upset

Just when we thought that the abomination of rasgulla would be over following an outrage online, it seems that the opposite has happened. Now, after Delhi, another video of the controversial rasgulla chat is doing the rounds on the internet from Bengaluru.

A popular food blogger, Anjali Dhingra from ‘So Saute’, recently tried the ‘Tikki Rashgulla Chat’ in her city and filmed her reaction, showing followers a plate loaded with yoghurt, tamarind sauce, mint sauce, laden over the sweets. Garnished with bhijia, boondi and more, the Instagram influencer proceeds to take a bite of the sweet-and-sour “chat”.

Although she didn’t say much about the experimental street food, her expression gave it all away. Looking visibly dismayed, she continued to tell viewers she couldn’t believe it’s priced at Rs 140! “Never again,” she concluded her video before saying goodbye to all.

Although she started her video dubbing the dish as a “weird combination”, people wondered why she dared to even try it. While most sweet connoisseurs were upset, asking such experiments should be stopped immediately, others argued such dishes are created just for internet fame.

In case anyone was interested or brave enough to take up the challenge, Dhingra informed followers the dish was available at VV Puram food street stall.

From Maggi Milkshake to Oreo Pakodas and Butter Chicken Golgappe, this year there has been no dearth of bizarre food dishes, leaving foodies with a bad taste in their mouth.