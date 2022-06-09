‘Awesome moments from nature’: Watch how this tigress spends time with her cubs in UP forest

Internet users often go wow over clips featuring tigresses and their cubs. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared one such video and netizens are loving it.

The clip shows the tigress lying on a cemented road in the forests of Terai in Uttar Pradesh as four of her cubs head toward her while one walks around her. The tigress then gets up and walks forward and in another shot, she is seen lying down while her cubs remain near her.

“Awesome moments from nature captured by @WildLense_India. Tigress with its 5 cubs. Just wow,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

Awesome moments from nature captured by ⁦@WildLense_India⁩. Tigress with its 5 cubs. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/L3FbwZk2PU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 6, 2022

The short clip has garnered more than 20,000 views on Twitter and netizens were delighted to watch the tigress and her cubs. A user commented, “Amazing. Hope there is sufficient protection from rangers to ensure the safety of mother and cubs from poachers etc.”

Awesome indeed! What a wonderful sight… don’t get tired of watching — scaria thuruthiyil (@tvscaria) June 7, 2022

Amazing. Hope there is sufficient protection from rangers to ensure safety of mother and cubs from poachers etc 🙏 — Healthiswealth (@onpathtohappii) June 6, 2022

The video was initially shared by WildLense Eco Foundation on Twitter on Monday. “Some moments are eternal…..The 1st video documentary from forests of Terai, Uttar Pradesh with 6 Tigers in single frame,” tweeted Wild Lense Eco Foundation.

Recently, Nanda shared a clip giving an example of ethical wildlife tourism. In the undated video, a tigress and her cubs were seen crossing a mud trail while tourists watch them from a distance inside a jeep. The animals seemed unbothered by the presence of people as there was no noise.