‘A family that eats together… stays together’: Watch tigress enjoy sumptuous meal with five cubs

As the big cats span across different parts of the country, intriguing videos and photographs of their acts in the wild often go viral. Adding delight for wildlife lovers, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a glimpse of a tiger family enjoying a sumptuous meal.

The clip shared by Nanda shows a tigress along with her five cubs savouring an animal’s meat in the forest. Lying on the ground, amid bushes, the group of tigers are seen enjoying their meal.

Food tastes better when you it with family☺️☺️

Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received pic.twitter.com/UBwj5dKIVC — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 14, 2022

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 21,300 views on Twitter. A user commented, “A family that eats together… Stays together.” Another user commented, “Each one having a separate piece, enjoying together.”

In June this year, Nanda had shared a clip showing a tigress along with her five cubs lounging in a man-made waterhole to beat the summer heat. Nanda also mentioned that tigers love to spend their time in pools and water holes to cool down and especially during summers, they are likely found partially or completely immersed in water.