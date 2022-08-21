Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve

In a world where forested areas are shrinking rapidly, it is rare to see wild animals like tigers basking in nature. Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer posted in Tamil Nadu, has shared a video that shows a tigress and her cubs roaming freely amidst the greenery of a tiger reserve as they spend some time in the cool water of a flowing stream.

While sharing the one-minute and 14-second long clip, Sahu wrote Saturday, “The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger”.

The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger pic.twitter.com/VC4zk5Sgbs — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 20, 2022

The Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve is India’s 51st tiger reserve and one of the five tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.

The population of tigers has been steadily increasing in India. As of 2018, the estimated population of tigers in India stands at 2,967. In 2019, while releasing the four-yearly report of the All-India Tiger Estimation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the rise in the tiger population.

“The story which started from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and reached to ‘Tiger Zinda hai’, shouldn’t end there,” said Modi.