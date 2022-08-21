Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve

In a world where forested areas are shrinking rapidly, it is rare to see wild animals like tigers basking in nature. Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer posted in Tamil Nadu, has shared a video that shows a tigress and her cubs roaming freely amidst the greenery of a tiger reserve as they spend some time in the cool water of a flowing stream.
While sharing the one-minute and 14-second long clip, Sahu wrote Saturday, “The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger”.
The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger pic.twitter.com/VC4zk5Sgbs
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 20, 2022
Visited Megamalai Today. Magnificent. Such a peaceful and protected place. pic.twitter.com/0hPeLTiLvo
— Suresh (@sureshchokkaian) August 20, 2022
#TNForest
Seems to be a perfect place for tigers to roam around 🐅🐅🐅
— Subramanian Swamy (@Subrama46348615) August 20, 2022
As a Virudhunagar dt native, SMTR is a pride of our district. Nice to see it preserved.
— Tamil Nadu Geography (@TNGeography) August 20, 2022
All mammals crave family time including elephants. Request you to rehabilitate elephant Jeymalyatha at a Project Elephant recommended rehabilitation centre.
— Khushboo G S (@Vegankudi) August 20, 2022
What an awesome sight!
Perks of being a Wildlife protection warrior !
Is that a Fishing cat 😅🤪#Tiger #SaveTigers https://t.co/dIw9lApYL2
— Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) August 20, 2022
Her video has been seen over 29,000 times since it was posted on August 20, 2022. Commenting on her video, a Twitter user wrote, “#TNForest Seems to be a perfect place for tigers to roam around ”. Another person remarked, “What an awesome sight! Perks of being a Wildlife protection warrior! Is that a Fishing cat #Tiger #SaveTigers”
The Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve is India’s 51st tiger reserve and one of the five tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.
The population of tigers has been steadily increasing in India. As of 2018, the estimated population of tigers in India stands at 2,967. In 2019, while releasing the four-yearly report of the All-India Tiger Estimation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the rise in the tiger population.
“The story which started from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and reached to ‘Tiger Zinda hai’, shouldn’t end there,” said Modi.
