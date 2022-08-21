scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve

The video, showing a tigress with her three cubs, was taken at the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, Supriya Sahu shared video of tiger cubs playing, Tigress and cubs play at tiger reserve, Tiger population in India, Tiger census 2018, Indian ExpressAs of 2018, the estimated population of tigers in India stands at 2,967.

In a world where forested areas are shrinking rapidly, it is rare to see wild animals like tigers basking in nature. Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer posted in Tamil Nadu, has shared a video that shows a tigress and her cubs roaming freely amidst the greenery of a tiger reserve as they spend some time in the cool water of a flowing stream.

While sharing the one-minute and 14-second long clip, Sahu wrote Saturday, “The fabulous landscape in Srivilliputhur Meghmalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect family time for a tigress and her three cubs. Video by #TNForest #tigercountry #tiger”.

Her video has been seen over 29,000 times since it was posted on August 20, 2022. Commenting on her video, a Twitter user wrote, “#TNForest Seems to be a perfect place for tigers to roam around ”. Another person remarked, “What an awesome sight! Perks of being a Wildlife protection warrior! Is that a Fishing cat  #Tiger #SaveTigers”

The Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve is India’s 51st tiger reserve and one of the five tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.

The population of tigers has been steadily increasing in India. As of 2018, the estimated population of tigers in India stands at 2,967. In 2019, while releasing the four-yearly report of the All-India Tiger Estimation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the rise in the tiger population.

“The story which started from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and reached to ‘Tiger Zinda hai’, shouldn’t end there,” said Modi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:34:42 pm
