IFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch

Videos and photographs of tigers never fail to intrigue netizens. Whether it is the big cat strolling in a forest or engaged in a fight with another big cat, such videos often go viral.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares interesting content related to wildlife on Twitter, Tuesday shared a video featuring a group of tigers enjoying their time in a pond in the wilderness.

The short clip shows five tigers relaxing in a pond while lying down. Meanwhile, a tiger is seen walking inside the pond and later sitting. Glancing at something, the tiger stands up and walks out of the pond while other tigers relish their time in the pond.

Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian’s as many major river originates from them.

Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security.

Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons 💕💕

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/cnIk5A8ud2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2022

Nanda also noted that water and food security is the key to successful tiger conservation in the country.

Since being shared six hours ago, the clip has garnered more than 9,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were amazed to watch the tigers. Many also wondered if the tigers staying in a group is a rare occurrence.

“Curious to know this. Are our National Parks, Tiger reserves overpopulated? Is the habitat to species ratio increasing too much to sustain? Have seen too many clips where tigers generally known for solitary life living in groups,” commented a Twitter user.