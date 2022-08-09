scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

IFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch

Nanda also noted that water and food security is the key to successful tiger conservation in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 6:21:14 pm
group of tigers, tiger herd enjoying in pond, tiger herd video, group of tigers enjoying monsoon, indian expressThe short clip shows five tigers relaxing in a pond while lying down.

Videos and photographs of tigers never fail to intrigue netizens. Whether it is the big cat strolling in a forest or engaged in a fight with another big cat, such videos often go viral.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares interesting content related to wildlife on Twitter, Tuesday shared a video featuring a group of tigers enjoying their time in a pond in the wilderness.

ALSO READ |Traffic police ask people to wait for tiger to cross road, video wins hearts

The short clip shows five tigers relaxing in a pond while lying down. Meanwhile, a tiger is seen walking inside the pond and later sitting. Glancing at something, the tiger stands up and walks out of the pond while other tigers relish their time in the pond.

Watch the video here:

Nanda also noted that water and food security is the key to successful tiger conservation in the country.

“Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian’s as many major river originates from them. Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security.Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons. (As received from a colleague),” tweeted Nanda.

Since being shared six hours ago, the clip has garnered more than 9,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were amazed to watch the tigers. Many also wondered if the tigers staying in a group is a rare occurrence.

“Curious to know this. Are our National Parks, Tiger reserves overpopulated? Is the habitat to species ratio increasing too much to sustain? Have seen too many clips where tigers generally known for solitary life living in groups,” commented a Twitter user.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 06:21:14 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement