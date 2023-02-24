scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘Welcome king to our jungle’: Tiger spotted in Himachal’s Simbalbara National Park for first time

A tiger was sighted by the camera traps at Simbalbara National Park located in the Paonta Valley of Sirmaur district for the first time.

Tiger spotted in Himachal’s Simbalbara National ParkHimachal Pradesh’s Simbalbara National Park recorded its first ever sighting of a tiger.

The Simbalbara National Park located in the Paonta Valley of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh recorded its first ever sighting of a tiger. The Shimla Wildlife Division, which looks after the conservation management of zoos, national parks and sanctuaries of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts, released a photo caught on a camera trap on Twitter.

Also Read |Watch: Man chases tiger in a national park with mobile phone in hand, netizens furious

It said this was the first ever camera trap image of a tiger recorded in Himachal courtesy regular wildlife monitoring. “Welcoming the King to our Jungle. First record of #tiger at #simbalbaraNationalpark and first camera trap image of tiger recorded in #Himachal. Courtesy regular #wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh,” the Shimla Wildlife Division tweeted on February 21.

“Shimla Tiger Reserve … Is it an option?” asked a user. Replying to him, Shimla Wildlife Division wrote, “The sighting is from our national park in Paonta Sahib. This PA acts as a good corridor and refuge for unique wildlife in HP- elephant, tiger.”

“Great news King of Jungle is now in Himachal. These are first ever camera trap images of Tiger in Himachal from Simbalbara National park. Kudos to staff of Simbalbara for this success coming from their regular monitoring efforts,” commented another netizen.

IFS officer Surendra Mehra posted, “Yes.. tiger presence is quite likely in these forests which are adjoining to higher density wildlife areas. Modern tools like camera traps are ascertaining the same. Need holistic management inputs to protect wilderness of such forest.”

Also Read
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
Javed Akhtar at Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.
Javed Akhtar demolishes claims about purity of Urdu with just one sentenc...
Temjen Imna Along shares plate full of delicious food
‘Election ke bahane hi sahi’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets ...
Charlotte Fire Department rescues wedding party from lift
Fire department rescues newlyweds, wedding party stuck in an elevator: 'W...

Simbalbara, originally a hunting ground for the Maharaja of Sirmaur, is home to the sambhar, spotted deer, barking deer, wild boar, blue bull and other animals. It is also known as Col. Sher Jung National Park.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:22 IST
Next Story

Russia’s war on Ukraine in numbers: Poverty, displacement crises

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close