‘Welcome king to our jungle’: Tiger spotted in Himachal’s Simbalbara National Park for first time

The Simbalbara National Park located in the Paonta Valley of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh recorded its first ever sighting of a tiger. The Shimla Wildlife Division, which looks after the conservation management of zoos, national parks and sanctuaries of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts, released a photo caught on a camera trap on Twitter.

It said this was the first ever camera trap image of a tiger recorded in Himachal courtesy regular wildlife monitoring. “Welcoming the King to our Jungle. First record of #tiger at #simbalbaraNationalpark and first camera trap image of tiger recorded in #Himachal. Courtesy regular #wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh,” the Shimla Wildlife Division tweeted on February 21.

Welcoming the King to our Jungle.

First record of #tiger at #simbalbaraNationalpark and first camera trap image of tiger recorded in #Himachal. Courtesy regular #wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh. @CMOFFICEHP @moefcc @CentralIfs @IFS_HP pic.twitter.com/JTCSj33uUo — Shimla Wildlife Division (@dfowlshimla) February 21, 2023

“Shimla Tiger Reserve … Is it an option?” asked a user. Replying to him, Shimla Wildlife Division wrote, “The sighting is from our national park in Paonta Sahib. This PA acts as a good corridor and refuge for unique wildlife in HP- elephant, tiger.”

“Great news King of Jungle is now in Himachal. These are first ever camera trap images of Tiger in Himachal from Simbalbara National park. Kudos to staff of Simbalbara for this success coming from their regular monitoring efforts,” commented another netizen.

IFS officer Surendra Mehra posted, “Yes.. tiger presence is quite likely in these forests which are adjoining to higher density wildlife areas. Modern tools like camera traps are ascertaining the same. Need holistic management inputs to protect wilderness of such forest.”

Simbalbara, originally a hunting ground for the Maharaja of Sirmaur, is home to the sambhar, spotted deer, barking deer, wild boar, blue bull and other animals. It is also known as Col. Sher Jung National Park.