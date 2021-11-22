Randeep Hooda shares video of tiger crossing a road in Telangana’s Khammam, halts vehicle movement

In a video shared by Forests And Wildlife Protection Society on Twitter, a tiger was spotted crossing road in Khammam district of Telangana. As human-animal conflict has been hitting headlines, FAWPS put forth the need for creating safer space for tigers.

The carnivore emerged from pitch dark area and a vehicle that was passing by flashed its light while the animal stepped on the tarred road. For a few moments, the tiger looked around and set eyes on the vehicle. Later, it slowly crossed the road. Another animal seemingly dead was also seen on the opposite side of the road. After the tiger disappeared into the field, the vehicle slowly moved forward.

“A Tiger shows up in Khammam district of Telangana state. #Telangana need to create a safer space for Tigers in North Telangana’s Tiger Corridors and zones especially!” read Forests And Wildlife Protection Society’s tweet.

While responding to the tweet, netizens raised concerns over the human-animal conflict and some others were shocked to see the big cat. Actor Randeep Hooda who is always fascinated by the felines, retweeted the post. A Twitter user, Balu Pulipaka urged State Forest Department to step up vigilance.

Human-wild animal conflicts have been increasingly reported in Telangana. Earlier in March 2021, the Telangana government constituted a 10-member committee to propose measures to mitigate human-animal conflicts. The committee was formed after incidents of cattle killed by wild animals like tigers and leopards, damage to crops and human habitations were reported.